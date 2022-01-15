ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

North Korea says it fired 2 missiles from railway car

By Gawon Bae, Yoonjung Seo, Brad Lendon, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — North Korea on Friday test-fired what are presumed to be two ballistic missiles from a rail car, according to state media. The test comes after North Korea said it successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile on Tuesday, the second alleged test of such a weapon by the Kim Jong Un...

State
Washington State
MILITARY
MILITARY
POLITICS
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
MILITARY
MILITARY
MILITARY
MILITARY
MILITARY
Military
World
Politics
Nuclear Weapons
POLITICS

