ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Gary Russell Jr. pushes through family tragedies to make his ring return

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iKaq_0dmRD8DX00
AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana

Gary Russell Jr. takes punches for a living but nothing could prepare him for the pain he and his family have experienced over the past 13 months.

Russell lost one of his four brothers, Gary Darreke Russell, at 26 to a heart attack in December 2020. And his 62-year-old father and trainer Gary Russell Sr. is in a pitched battle with diabetes, which resulted in the recent amputation of a foot.

The younger Russell said that his dad should be in the hospital now but has put it off until after Jan. 22, when the 33-year-old from the Washington D.C. area defends his featherweight title against Mark Magsayo in Atlantic City (Showtime).

A less resilient man might’ve postponed his return to the ring under these difficult circumstances. Not Russell. He’s been able to deal with the family crises, train as best he can and remain stoic through it all.

“Like I always say, we’re fighters at heart,” he told Boxing Junkie. “I always say you gotta keep your chin down and your hands up because life is going to throw punches at you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392iPQ_0dmRD8DX00
Gary Russell Jr. has remained stoic through family tragedies. Amanda Westcott / Showtime

The sudden death of Gary Darreke hit the family extremely hard, especially boxer Gary Antonio. “They were closest in age,” Gary Russell Jr. said.

And his father’s health has been an ongoing crisis in terms of both his role as family patriarch and trainer of his three boxing sons. Gary Sr. was hospitalized for portions of his eldest son’s training camp, which has made it difficult to establish any sense of normalcy.

At times Gary Jr. has trained himself for the sixth defense of his 126-pound title.

“He’s supposed to be in the hospital now but he decided he’s not going to go back to the hospital until after this match,” Gary Jr. said. “He felt he missed enough of the training camp. This is how we’ve been doing our training camp, over Zoom or Duo, you know, because he’s in the hospital.

“… He’ll watch me over the phone and if he sees something he doesn’t like, whoever’s holding the phone will reiterate what he’s saying. Stuff like that. We make it work that way.”

Can we assume then that Russell won’t be at his best when he steps into the ring at the Borgata Hotel Casino?

Well, Russell said he’s never been 100 percent physically going into a fight. For example, he’s had hand problems in the past. However, with the exception of a loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2014, the veteran known for his remarkably quick hands has dominated one opponent after another in his 13-year career.

The fight on Jan. 22, he said, will be more of the same.

“I don’t even want to put a number on that,” said Russell, who was asked to quantify his preparedness. “I’ll let everybody know at the conclusion of the fight. In spite of everything, I’m confident.

“I believe in the skill set I bring, I believe in my ability, I believe in my tenacity and I believe in myself.”

That positive outlook is one reason he has been able to cope with the family tragedies.

The gym and the ring have always been havens for him, he said. He called boxing his “woosah, my peace of mind” even when things outside boxing aren’t going well. However, it seems that his attitude is the key to his resilience.

It has allowed him to take on some of his father’s leadership duties while he has been ill. It has allowed him to be there for his own family, which is his inspiration. And it has allowed him to move on with his career.

“I try my best,” he said. “I try to find the good in a situation and use it as fuel. If you look at it any other way, it could definitely drown you, definitely take you under, to a dark place. Regardless of the situation, I have six beautiful babies who are looking at no one else but daddy.

“Who else is going to be an example of something strong, to create that foundation for them, other than their dad?”

That philosophy doesn’t mean he’s impervious to the weight on his shoulders, which is considerable. He feels it. He simply knows that he’ll survive and grow at the same time.

“Pressure,” he said, “makes diamonds.”

Comments / 0

Related
Maxboxing

WBC featherweight title: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Mark Magsayo Feb.22

We’re coming to New Jersey to get that belt. Mark Magsayo is going to leave New Jersey with that title. New Jersey. New Champ” - Sean Gibbons (Manny Pacquiao Promotions). Long reigning, featherweight champion, Gary Russell Jr., will defend his WBC featherweight belt against mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo from the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, N.J. on Saturday, January 22.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Boxing Scene

Gary Russell: If I Could Make Two Fights, I'd Want Gervonta Davis & Lomachenko

Gary Russell Jr. stated more than once during a virtual press conference Tuesday that he is fully focused on fighting Mark Magsayo on January 22. The Philippines’ Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) isn’t as skillful as Russell, the longest-reigning champion in men’s boxing. The mandatory challenger for Russell’s WBC featherweight title can punch, though, which will make him dangerous for the heavily favored Russell in a 12-round, 126-pound championship match Showtime will televise from Borgata Casino, Hotel & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
NBA
Robb Report

The Robe Muhammad Ali Wore Before His Second Sonny Liston Fight Could Sell for $500,000

The robe Muhammad Ali wore before one of the most important fights of his career could soon be yours. The garment the Greatest wore to the final weigh-in and while walking out for his 1965 fight with Sonny Liston is currently up for sale on Goldin Auctions. The robe isn’t just noteworthy because it was worn before the boxer’s second heavyweight title bout, but also because it’s the first that bore the name he’d go by for the final 52 years of his life. Ali wore the robe, which is made of white terry cloth and has “Muhammad Ali” stitched in red...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Russell Jr.
Person
Gary Russell
Person
Mark Magsayo
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tipped to not be given green light in Las Vegas

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Las Vegas is unlikely to be sanctioned.Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that strict rules set by the Nevada State Athletic Commission mean that an exhibition encounter will not be licensed. Paul and Tyson are said to be in discussions over a bout, with organisers hoping a clash between the Youtube personality and former undisputed heavyweight champion could generate £36million if held in the American city.Yet Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, does not think it would be approved even as reports suggest a verbal agreement between the pair may...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Kell Brook confirms rematch clause in grudge bout with bitter rival Amir Khan

Kell Brook has confirmed a rematch clause in the agreement for next month’s grudge bout with bitter rival Amir Khan Brook and Khan will finally meet in Manchester on February 19, after a career’s worth of dancing around each other amid growing enmity.The 35-year-old fighters had both harboured thoughts of retirement after this showdown, but any such plans could now be on hold.Former IBF welterweight champion Brook insisted nothing will settle his feud with Khan, with the pair holding bitter resentment against each other.Asked about a rematch clause, Brook replied: “I’ll be honest with you, I leave it all to...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Amputation#Showtime#Boxing Junkie
411mania.com

Don West Confirms His Cancer Is Back, Shares GoFundMe

Don West has confirmed that his cancer has returned, taking to social media to do so. As noted late last month, Jeff Jarrett had posted to social media to say he’d spoken with West, who was “back in the hospital to kick cancer’s ass a 2nd time.”
CANCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy