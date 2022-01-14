ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 Vaccine to Become Mandatory for Truckers Entering Canada

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruck drivers crossing the border from America into Canada will have to be fully vaccinated starting...

Everyone should be concerned if the federal government bypasses the Canada Gazette

In late 2021, Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan signalled that his department would skip publication in the Canada Gazette of any new regulations on enforcing the federal government’s vaccine mandate for the core public service. The Canada Gazette is the official publication of the Canadian government that publishes notices of statutes, regulations, proclamations and other business of government and Parliament. As reported in the subscription-only Hill Times, O'Regan’s proposal to bypass the Gazette was apparently aimed at making good on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s October 2021 promise to ensure the well-being of Canadians by making sure public servants were vaccinated. While the...
Supreme Court Blocks COVID Vaccine Mandate for Large Businesses

The Supreme Court today, Jan/ 13, has blocked the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large workplaces. The court does allow a vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded health care facilities to take effect nationwide. Read the ruling here. Justices Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan dissented from the decision...
Canada's trucker vaccine rule making freight, fruit pricier

New rules requiring truckers to show proof of vaccination when crossing the Canada-U.S. border are cutting into shipping capacity and boosting the cost of hauling everything from broccoli to tomatoes, with the potential impacts growing for Michigan's trucking, auto and agricultural industries. The cost of transporting produce out of California...
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
