LFA 121 video: Anvar Boynazarov crushes opponent in 21 seconds with a devastating knee

Fireworks were on display inside the LFA cage on Friday evening.

Anvar Boynazarov was struggling to find opponents and his performance on Friday was a good indicator of why not many are clamoring to step inside the cage with him.

On Friday evening at LFA 121, Boynazarov (3-0) wasted little time getting the job done against John Pham. Anxious to get the fight started, the referee had to tell him more than once to stay on his side of the cage until the doors were locked.

Once the action began, it didn’t last long. Boynazarov pressured his opponent and landed a well-timed knee to the jaw, sending Pham (4-3) into the fence. A barrage of punches followed and the fight was over in just 21 seconds.

Check out video of the knockout below (via Twitter):

Friday’s performance marked Boynazarov’s third-straight first-round finish, the longest of which was only a minute and 39 seconds.

After his spectacular knockout, Boynazarov got on the mic and made his plea to Dana White to sign him to the UFC and also called out UFC on ESPN 32 headliner Giga Chikadze, who he previously defeated in a kickboxing bout in 2015.