ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wild Jimmy Garoppolo roller coaster coming to an end one way or another

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfSw5_0dmR6vj100

This was going to be a piece about Jimmy Garoppolo’s legacy as the 49ers’ quarterback. It turns out the roller coaster nature of his tenure won’t allow for a predictable ending where we can project how he’ll go out using a narrative crafted throughout his career. That roller coaster is presumably winding down and could either sail in smoothly to leave riders wanting a little more, or come to a screeching halt after one final drop that leaves riders more eager than ever to exit.

Garoppolo came to a lost 49ers team. They were 2-14 in 2016 and 1-10 when he arrived via trade with the New England Patriots in 2017. He threw a TD pass in his first appearance and Garoppolo-mania was on. His next five starts all resulted in wins and San Francisco had their franchise quarterback. They rewarded him with a five-year, $137.5 million contract that offseason, and in 2018 the roller coaster took its first drop.

In two-plus games Garoppolo completed 59.6 percent of his throws with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Then he tore his ACL. In 2019 he bounced back to start all 16 games to help lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl, but an irreparable rift opened during that postseason run that set a tone that will mar Garoppolo’s overall legacy in red and gold.

With 2:49 to go in the second quarter of the 49ers’ divisional playoff matchup vs. the Vikings, Garoppolo fired an interception into the chest of Minnesota linebacker Eric Kendricks. It was the prototypical, head-scratching decision that ultimately stands above all of Garoppolo’s other traits as a signal caller. It was clear throughout 2019 that he was limited as a passer, and limited passers can’t also be mistake-prone.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan pulled the plug after that INT. After Minnesota kicked a field goal to pull within four points, Shanahan had Garoppolo take a knee with 31 seconds and one timeout left. The 49ers threw the ball six times the rest of the game. Then threw it only eight times in the NFC championship game. In the Super Bowl Garoppolo threw a bad interception, completed only 20 of his 31 throws for 219 yards, and his missed deep shot to Emmanuel Sanders that would’ve given the 49ers a late lead stands as the single most memorable offensive moment for San Francisco in that game.

Injuries derailed a potential bounce-back season for Garoppolo in 2020, and in 2021 he’s displayed more up-and-down moments. He’s been worse statistically than he was in 2019, but the 49ers are still 10-7 and in the postseason for the second time in as many years when Garoppolo starts virtually all of their games.

This season’s final three games were the perfect encapsulation of the Garoppolo experience. He threw two bad interceptions and missed a sure touchdown to fullback Kyle Juszczyk on a deep throw in a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. He got hurt in that game and had to miss the following week against the Houston Texans. Then in Los Angeles in a must-win situation he overcame some early mistakes to help lead a comeback from 17-0 down, including an 88-yard drive with no timeouts in the final 1:27 to tie the game at 24 and send it to overtime. Then he guided the game-winning drive in OT.

Those highlights are very high. The shootout with Drew Brees and the Saints in the Superdome stands out. So does his stellar outing in Seattle to grab the NFC crown that same year. And his very strong game to beat the Bengals in overtime this season in Cincinnati.

The problem is the great games are not peppered in among good games with the stray subpar performance. It’s all over the map, and Garoppolo’s legacy will only go as far as his last performance because the inconsistency won’t allow for a smooth narration of his career in the Bay Area.

Going into the playoffs it’s hard to imagine not looking back fondly on Garoppolo as the 49ers’ signal caller. That’s mostly because his most recent game was the remarkable comeback against the Rams that sent San Francisco to the playoffs.

On the other hand, every roller coaster rise comes with a drop, and the lasting legacy of Jimmy Garoppolo will be the perpetual anxiety of knowing the fall is coming. The only way he can solidify his place in 49ers lore is to go win a Super Bowl, but looking back on how the Garoppolo ride has gone, it’s impossible to think there’s not one more gut-wrenching drop before it screeches to halt and everyone gets off as fast as they can in search of something more consistent.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Kyle Shanahan makes unexpected criticism of Jimmy Garoppolo for hurting 49ers chances to seal win over Cowboys

Before the Dallas Cowboys had their series of blunders that led to their demise against the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo had his opportunity to put the game away with under two minutes to play. Once Deebo Samuel was ruled just short of the first down marker at the Cowboys' 47-yard line with 1:21 to play and San Francisco up 23-17, the 49ers went for it on fourth-and-inches in an attempt to walk away with the win.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ClutchPoints

New Jimmy Garoppolo injury revealed ahead of 49ers-Packers game

Jimmy Garoppolo just can’t catch a break from injuries. After enduring a thumb issue in recent games, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is now dealing with a shoulder sprain. Although minor, it comes as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. Garoppolo sustained...
NFL
ESPN

Many changes for Packers-49ers, even the Matt LaFleur-Kyle Shanahan angle

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- When the Green Bay Packers played the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs two years ago, one of the biggest storylines was the coaching connection -- almost a brotherhood -- between Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan. It was LaFleur, the first-year Packers coach, against one of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Drew Brees
NBC Sports

Jimmy G has message for doubters after beating Cowboys

All Jimmy Garoppolo has done as a 49er is win. We can debate the manner in which he has won, his overall limitations and his constant health issues, but the win-loss record speaks for itself. After leading the 49ers to a 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Garoppolo is now 36-15 as a starter, including his 3-1 record in the playoffs.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL executive thinks 1 team could trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

Last year, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reached out to several anonymous NFL executives to see what predictions they had for the upcoming season. Turns out, they didn’t do too bad, predicting that Carson Wentz would get traded, Alex Smith would retire, the 49ers would keep Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Patriots would draft a quarterback. Not every prediction panned out but there were enough that did that made this a worthwhile endeavor.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jimmy G explains INT, missing Aiyuk on an 'easy layup'

Jimmy Garoppolo improved to 3-1 in the playoffs as the 49ers' starting quarterback on Sunday, as San Francisco took down the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Game. But as he has done so often in the past, Garoppolo didn't make it easy for the 49ers or their fans. He finished the day with 172 passing yards while completing 16 of his 25 pass attempts. Garoppolo didn't throw a touchdown and did throw a critical interception.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Bengals#Titans#American Football#The New England Patriots#Acl
49erswebzone

NFL exec predicts 49ers trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Washington

Jimmy Garoppolo isn't thinking about the offseason right now. He is focused on the San Francisco 49ers' next playoff opponent—the Green Bay Packers. However, most predict that San Francisco will transition to 21-year-old Trey Lance this offseason, no matter how far Garoppolo takes the team in the playoffs. Could a Super Bowl win change the plan in Santa Clara? Possibly. It may at least cause some rethinking among the 49ers brain trust.
NFL
All49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo Isn't Sure if He'll Play Against the Packers

SANTA CLARA -- Once again, Jimmy Garoppolo has an excuse for a poor performance. When he struggled against the Titans, we learned the next day that he sprained his thumb during that game. And when he struggled Sunday in a won over the Dallas Cowboys, we learned Monday that he sprained his shoulder in that game.
NFL
Press Democrat

49ers Monday musings: Jimmy Garoppolo leads the way early on

The San Francisco 49ers went on the road and held the top scoring offense in the NFL to 17 points. Making that even more impressive is they pulled it off while playing without Nick Bosa and Fred Warner for the final eight plus minutes of the game. Starting with a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Nick Bosa remains in concussion protocol, Jimmy Garoppolo officially limited

Jimmy Garoppolo expects to start Saturday against the Packers despite right shoulder and right thumb injuries. He officially was limited in Tuesday’s walk-through practice. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa remains in concussion protocol, so he was listed as a non-participant. Defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) also didn’t practice. Linebacker...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers elated, Cowboys frustrated after roller coaster ending to Wild Card contest

There was a quite a contrast in reactions between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers after the eventful way their Wild Card game came to an end on Sunday evening. With the 49ers up 23-17 in the game's final seconds, the Cowboys were in the process of making one final attempt at a come-from-behind win after trailing 23-7 earlier in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys had the ball at the 49ers' 41-yard line with 14 seconds left to play when they called for a quarterback run by Dak Prescott, which advanced the ball to the 24-yard line. But with no time outs remaining, the Cowboys had to rush to get lined up in order to get off another play.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy