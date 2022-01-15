ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

LFA video: Michael Cyr transitions from twister to rear-naked choke for incredible comeback win

By Matthew Wells
 4 days ago
Micahel Cyr remains undefeated after an incredible comeback on Friday evening.

At LFA 121 in Dallas, Cyr (4-0) faced Alden Coria, entering the contest as a massive underdog. Coria (5-1) had control of the fight in the first two rounds, seemingly heading towards a unanimous decision win if the fight saw the final horn.

However, Cyr had his say in the outcome and attempted the submission he called for before the fight, a twister. The attempt was deep and somehow Coria did not tap from the rare technique. Cyr didn’t completely give up on submissions after the twister failed though, and transitioned to a rear-naked choke while Coria’s arm was trapped behind his back.

Check out video of the finish below (via Twitter):

Cyr pulled off the comeback victory as a huge underdog to pull off an early submission of the year candidate. Three of his four professional wins have come by submission, while the other was a first-round TKO.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: UFC 270 media day live stream

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Fight week is officially underway for the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of the year. UFC 270 media day kicks off the fight week activities for Saturday’s event at Honda Center. Starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, MMA Junkie will live stream media day. UFC 270...
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tipped to not be given green light in Las Vegas

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Las Vegas is unlikely to be sanctioned.Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that strict rules set by the Nevada State Athletic Commission mean that an exhibition encounter will not be licensed. Paul and Tyson are said to be in discussions over a bout, with organisers hoping a clash between the Youtube personality and former undisputed heavyweight champion could generate £36million if held in the American city.Yet Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, does not think it would be approved even as reports suggest a verbal agreement between the pair may...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Look

Over the last two years fans have seen many WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2021 fans saw Eva Marie make her return to WWE programming. In the weeks leading up to Eva Marie’s return WWE started airing vignettes showing that Eva Marie would be returning with pink hair, but the former WWE star revealed on social media that she recently dyed her hair red.
WWE
Footwear News

Gymshark Unveils UFC Star Francis Ngannou’s Community-Focused Campaign Ahead of His Blockbuster Heavyweight Title Fight

Ahead of his heavyweight clash at UFC 270 against Ciryl Gane, Gymshark has revealed a compelling community-focused campaign starring its sponsored power-punching champion Francis Ngannou. The effort, dubbed “United We Sweat,” highlights the shared values between the company and the Cameroon-born mixed martial artist, which is fostering and celebrating community. The first standalone campaign for Ngannou also offers a message of uniting, touches on the power of perseverance and puts the focus on the fighter’s mindset as he heads into the biggest fight of his career. ​​ “Obviously the brand is quality, and the material is very good, I personally use the...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Claims Triple H Blatantly Buried Him

Triple H is without a doubt one of the most influential people in the professional wrestling business, and throughout the course of his career he’s been involved in some legendary stables. When Evolution was first coming together Mark Jindrak was considered for the spot that ultimately went to Batista,...
WWE
Community Policy