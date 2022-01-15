Prep Basketball: Mercer Christian drops Greenbrier West; Independence wins at Westside

Independence's Cyrus Goodson goes up for a layup against Westside's Ashton Reed during the two teams' meeting on Dec. 21 in Coal City. File Photo By Heather Belcher

Mercer Christian 63, Greenbrier West 39

Charmco – Mercer Christian canned 10 3-pointers, beating Class A Greenbrier West 63-39 Friday evening in Charmco.

Sam Boothe led the way with 21 points for the visiting Cavaliers while Shaye Basham added 16. Michael Kanode led West with 13 points int he loss.

Mercer Christian improves to 11-2 and will travel to Calvary Baptist on Saturday.

West drops to 5-3 and will host Richwood on Tuesday.

MC: 18 12 19 14 – 63

GW: 12 11 9 7 – 39

Mercer Christian 63

MJ Patton 9, Briar Lucas 9, Sam Boothe 21, Shaye Basham 16, Tanner Keathley 8

Greenbrier West 39

Brayden McClung 7, Tanner Hagy 2, Chase McClung 3, Kadin Parker 4, Chris Davis 2, Michale Kanode 13, Elijah Perkins 5, Dale Boone 3

3-point goals – MC: 10 (Patton 1, Lucas 1, Boothe 4, Basham 2, Keathley 2); GW: 2 (B. McClung, C. McClung 1).

Independence 67, Westside 62

Clear Fork – Cyrus Goodson and Michael McKinney scored 17 points each as Independence picked up a 67-62 win over Westside Friday night in Clear Fork.

Goodson hauled down 10 rebounds for a double-double in the win. Carter Adkins scored a team-high 21 points for Indy in the win.

Westside’s Ryan Anderson led all scorers with 23 points, canning six 3-pointers in the loss.

Westside drops to 3-8 and will host PikeView on Saturday. Independence moves to 3-4 and will travel to Wyoming East on Monday.

I: 14 16 23 14 – 67

W: 17 11 15 19 – 62

Independence

Cyrus Goodson 17, JD Monroe 2, Corey Shumate 2, Jordan James 7, Carter Adkins 21, Michael McKinney 17

Westside

Ryan Anderson 23, Shandell Adkins 18, Ashton Reed 7, Bryson Blankenship 13, Parker Lambert 2

3-point goals – I: 8 (James 2, Adkins 4, McKinney 2); W: 8 (Anderson 6, Blankenship 2)

Herbert Hoover 65, PikeView 56

Gardner – Eli Robertson scored 20 points as Herbert Hoover picked up a 65-56 road win over regional foe PikeView Friday evening in Gardner.

Five different Huskies scored in double figures with Devin Hatfield’s 14 points coming in second behind Robertson’s output.

Jared Vestal led PikeView with 20 points in the loss.

PikeView will travel to Westside on Saturday.

HH: 21 9 15 17 – 65

PV: 14 14 14 14 – 56

Herbert Hoover

Devin Hatfield 14, Dylan Paxton 10, Dane Hatfield 11, Trevor Rager 10, Eli Robertson 20

PikeView

Peyton Greer 2, Nate Riffe 10, Kameron Lawson 2, Drew Damewood 3, Kaleb Dunn 7, David Thomas 2, Dylan Blake 8, Zach Rose 2, Jared Vestal 20

3-point goals – HH: 9 (Devin Hatfield 2, Dane Hatfield 2, Rager 1, Robertson 4); PV: 6 (Riffe 3, Damwood 1, Dunn 1, Vestal 1).