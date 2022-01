Celine Dion has cancelled the North American leg of her Courage world tour due to ongoing health issues. According to a statement posted on her website, the 53-year-old singer is suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing”.“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said.“There’s a lot of organising and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans...

