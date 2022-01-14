The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.71.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO