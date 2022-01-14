ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

By ETF Daily News Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Principal...

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $937.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
Contrasting Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings. Profitability. This table compares Rockley Photonics and Pixelworks’ net...
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at ATB Capital

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.41.
Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI): Price Now Near $139.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, CIGI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.93 (0.67%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.71.
Comparing Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) & Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk. Profitability. This table compares...
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at Barclays

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.33.
Bank of America Corp. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.39% higher to $46.44 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.64 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 48.2% in December

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $153,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
$76.25 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $76.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the highest is $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
