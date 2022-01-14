ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

By ETF Daily News Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89...

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
STOCKS
Comparing Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) & Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk. Profitability. This table compares...
MARKETS
Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $937.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.71.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Waste Management#Wm#Srs Capital Advisors Inc
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at ATB Capital

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.41.
STOCKS
Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.28.
MARKETS
Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $367.00 at Barclays

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.47.
STOCKS
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,297,912 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 48,249.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Veritex worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $153,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BUSINESS
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS
The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of Cooper Companies worth $157,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MARKETS
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 473 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MARKETS
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stake Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $46,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
$76.25 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $76.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the highest is $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
STOCKS

