ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter....

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $937.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $367.00 at Barclays

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.47.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gild#Goldman Sachs Group#Wells Fargo Company#Sec#Albion Financial Group Ut#Massmutual Trust Co#Fsb Adv#Tfo Tdc Llc#Tompkins Financial Corp#Banco De Sabadell S A#Gilead Sciences Inc
etfdailynews.com

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at ATB Capital

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.41.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Contrasting Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings. Profitability. This table compares Rockley Photonics and Pixelworks’ net...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 6.72% to $174.07 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.15% to 14,340.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $323.42 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.39% higher to $46.44 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.64 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,297,912 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 48,249.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Veritex worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $168.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.17.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of Cooper Companies worth $157,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 48.2% in December

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

AGF Investments LLC Sells 69 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy