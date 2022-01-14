He Was Given Six Months To Live. Then He Changed DC

Tens of thousands of people are likely to have died in their houses without adequate care during the pandemic, The Independent has learned.Almost 67,000 people are thought to have passed away at home in the past two years without access to treatment such as pain medication, or with care in their final days having to be coordinated by family members, according to analysis by Hospice UK.The charity has warned this represents a “drastic” increase in the number of people dying at home, with health and social care providers finding it difficult to respond. Although the charity said the actual figure...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO