Did you know that January is national soup month? In this week’s ON THE MENU post, I will share some of my favorite vegan soup recipes that I have created. MONDAY, if you are still a bit unbalanced from all the December partying, there is nothing more delicious than a good vegan pozole. It is healthy, but it still has the spiciness and deliciousness of a good Mexican soup. The beauty of this recipe is that you can make twice as much, keep it in the fridge and eat it on the weekend too.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO