FPCC veteran’s dinner January 20

pointandshoreland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriendship Park Community Center will host the next monthly veteran’s luncheon on Thursday, January 20,...

www.pointandshoreland.com

Winchester Sun

What’s for dinner? Delicious cookies!

2 sticks (1 cup) salted butter, at room temperature. Add 1 1/2 sticks (12 tablespoons) butter to a small saucepan set over medium heat, cooking until the butter begins to brown, about 3-4 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer to a heatproof bowl. Stick in the freezer to chill,...
RECIPES
RocketCityMom

Valentine’s Day Dinners You Can Make at Home

I love to cook so we don’t go to restaurants all that often, but there are two days of the year you will never, ever catch me at one: Mother’s day and Valentine’s Day! I just can’t stand the crowds. I would so much rather whip up a delicious meal for my husband and I, or even a fancy family meal now that my kiddos are old enough that mealtime is an enjoyable experience for us all. (Moms of toddlers – it gets better!)
RECIPES
#Veteran#Fpcc
pointandshoreland.com

Menu for FPCC senior lunches

Friendship Park Community Center has posted the weekly menu for senior lunches. Guests have the option to take their meals to go or dine in. Lunches are free, donations Lunches are free, donations are welcome. Reservations need to be Reservations need to be placed by noon the day prior and can be made for multiple dates. Choice one or two must be stated when ordering. Pick-up is from noon to…
CHARITIES
ctvisit.com

Valentine's Day Dinner and American Lantern Festival

Come to 1741 Pub & Grill to celebrate Valentine's Day! Prix fixe menu is available for $120 for two. Price includes one bottle of red or white wine. Reservations required. Appetizer: Crispy Brussel Sprouts with Cranberries and Truffle Aioli. Salad: Raspberry and Cucumber Salad, Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Candied...
FOOD & DRINKS
local-pittsburgh.com

Dry January can end with a Mocktail dinner at DiAnoia’s Eatery

Ending dry January with a non-alcoholic toast, DiAnoia’s Eatery will host a five-course mocktail dinner at 6 p.m. Sun., Jan. 30. The dinner pairs each course with a craft mocktail made with non-alcoholic Seedlip spirits, including a drink inspired by an espresso martini. Tickets are available for $85 at dianoiaseatery.com.
RESTAURANTS
959theriver.com

National Popcorn Day! It’s What’s For Dinner!

So today, January 19th, is National Popcorn Day! Personally, I really like popcorn. we went to the movies twice over the weekend, there was a tub of popcorn for each film and between the two of us there wasn’t much left by the by the end of the flicks. My neighbors gave me one of those large tins of popcorn for Christmas. You know, the ones with like 3 different kinds of corn inside. This one had regular, cheese popcorn and caramel popcorn. I opened the tin to check it out and started munching on the cheese popcorn and before I knew it half of it was gone! I closed the lid and then a few minutes later went back for a few more handfuls. The same thing happened with the caramel and even the regular. Do I have a problem?….Naaaa I don’t think so, I just like popcorn and it’s easy to over eat it. When lightly buttered, popcorn is about 80 calories per cup. Popcorn is a whole grain and provides energy-producing complex carbohydrates. Popcorn contributes fiber to the diet. If you love popcorn, you’ll be pleased to know that it offers many surprising nutritional benefits. While low in calories, it’s rich in antioxidants and delivers a healthy dose of fiber to aid in digestion and heart health. So there ya go. All in all popcorn is a good thing to consume. Pop that corn to your hearts content and Happy National Popcorn Day.
FESTIVAL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Cleveland.com

Debonné Vineyards plans 5-course Valentine’s Dinner

MADISON, Ohio – Debonné Vineyards is holding a five-course Valentine’s Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. J&J Catering is preparing the meal, which will feature wine pours:. First: Trio of crostini - fruit, crab, vegetable. Second: Crab cake Third: Bacon-wrapped asparagus Fourth: Braised beef with risotto...
MADISON, OH
basinlife.com

Valentine’s Dinner Fundraiser for Strays of Chiloquin Monday February 14th

Patty Hardy who runs “Strays for Chiloquin” has kept animals of our streets and medically healthy putting them in nice homes and paying medical fees when needed. Her 2nd hand store and donations supply the monies necessary to do this. She has been doing this for around 10 years and we really want to bless her with a nice donation from this event.
CHILOQUIN, OR
K-Fox 95.5

It’s a Dirty Dinner in Nacogdoches All for a Great Cause

I've never been to the annual Beefsteak Dinner hosted by the Nacogdoches County Historical Foundation, but there are certain words and phrases that describe the event that really capture my interest. First, attendees will be served 'hearty portions of meat'. That is a game closer for me. When it comes...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Hays Daily News

What’s for dinner? and other distractions

I find I’m most productive when I salt-n-pepper my work hours with breaks. I putter at life-tasks I claim need doing and I dilly-dally, day-dream and stare out the window. That’s what I was doing when I saw the youngest farm cat stalking across our snowy yard. I thought she was after a mouse. My jaw dropped when I observed that’s not what she was doing at all.
RECIPES
Garden City Telegram

Humane Society’s Spay-Ghetti dinner returning on Jan. 29

The Finney County Humane Society is bringing back its popular Spay-Ghetti Dinner and Wine Pull from 5-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the St. Dominic Parish Center, 615 JC St. “Like most fundraisers that were cancelled last year due to COVID, we are back this year with our fun and furry fundraiser that benefits our spay and neuter clinics we offer throughout the year,” Mary Eves, FCHS’s board president, said. “Our clinics are well attended and these funds help us defray the costs for people to get their pets spayed or neutered as well as for vouchers for our community to fix pets they did not get from our shelter. These clinics ultimately cut down on the excessive cat and dog populations. It’s great food for a great cause for the paws.” A $10 ticket ($12 at the door)
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel Bike Club Holds January Potluck Dinner

The Sanibel Bike Club held its January Potluck dinner Jan. 10 at The Sanibel Community House. There were approximately 40 members who gathered for a delicious meal and social time. The evening ended with a presentation from guest speaker Patty Huff, president of the Everglades Society for Historic Preservation and VP of the Florida Bicycle Association.
SANIBEL, FL
radionwtn.com

Shepherd’s Table Dinner Set For Thursday

Paris, Tenn.–The Shepherd’s Table at First Presbyterian Church in Paris will be served this Thursday night from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The dinner was moved from last week, when it was cancelled due to the snowstorm. The free meals are usually held the first Thursday of each month. The meal...
PARIS, TN
EatingWell

I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Veggie-Packed Dinners to Eat in January

After a few weeks of celebrating with rich holiday foods, the start of a new year is a natural time to want to refocus and reset. One way I do this is by upping the nutrition of my meals, specifically by eating more vegetables wherever I can. Whether it's adding leafy greens to a creamy pasta or root vegetables to a brothy soup, there is something for every palate on this list. These recipes pack fresh and nutritious vegetables into crave-worthy recipes you will want to make on repeat all month long. This January, focus on foods you can eat more of, rather than restricting yourself to follow a diet. Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits and Very Green Lentil Soup make it easy, flavorful and fun to get your vegetables in.
RECIPES
ksl.com

This Meal Planning Method Solves the ‘What’s for Dinner?’ Question

Do your kids ask “what’s for dinner” everyday? Keep them in to loop and keep yourself organized at the same time! Use Google Calendars to plan your week and your meals. Studio 5 Health Contributor Miki Eberhardt shares how she does daily meal plans. She plans for the week, and then, when there are certain meals that are always part of the rotation, she just makes those meals repeat!
RECIPES

