ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress and Comedian Tiffany Haddish got arrested today in Georgia...

wgci.iheart.com

Comments / 2

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Tiffany Haddish Says She's "Disappointed" in Common's Comments Following Split

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her side of her breakup with Common. Speaking on Fox Soul's Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee, the comedian got candid about feeling disappointed following Common's comments about the end of their relationship, which began after the two met on the set of 2019 film The Kitchen and ended a year later.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WBAL Radio

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Common's breakup comments, Anthony Anderson emotional about 'black-ish', & more

After Common recently explained that he broke up with Tiffany Haddish because of their busy schedules, the Night School star is now responding to his comments. Haddish gave her response on FOX SOUL'S Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee after Lee interviewed Common. "I was very disappointed," she said or Common, "'cause that's not what you told me."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
thefocus.news

Who are Tiffany Haddish's parents? Eritrea family connection explored

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has kept her fans updated on social media this week as she has documented her travels to the African country of Eritrea. In one post, Haddish references her grandfather’s village, which seems to have sparked interest in the star’s family life among fans. We take a look at who Tiffany Haddish’s parents are and her connection to Eritrea.
WORLD
ktbb.com

Tiffany Haddish taking boyfriend applications; Shaquille O’Neal’s Super Bowl Comedy Jam; and more

It's been a week of joy and pain for Tiffany Haddish. On Friday, she was arrested for DUI, and on Tuesday, she was nominated for the NAACP Image Awards Entertainer of the Year. This follows breaking up with her boyfriend Common in December. Now, the Emmy and Grammy winner jokes that she will formally assess potential boyfriends like they were applying for a job.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz
Daily Mail

Tiffany Haddish is 'arrested for a DUI' when officers find her 'asleep at the wheel' of her car at 4 am in Georgia where she is filming the Disney movie Haunted Mansion with Owen Wilson

Tiffany Haddish has reportedly been arrested and is facing a DUI charge in Peachtree City, Georgia. The Night School actress, 42, was allegedly found 'dozing in the driver's seat' of her car early on Friday morning, according to a report from TMZ. Soon after her mug shot was released where...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy