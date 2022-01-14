Interview – Geneviève Racette

January 14, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Québécois singer-songwriter Geneviève Racette had no idea how far an off-the-cuff Instagram story would carry her when she posted a cover of City and Colour’s “Hello, I’m in Delaware” after repeated listenings on a homeward-bound flight from Toronto. Things moved swiftly after that. Racette’s teenage musical hero Dallas Green (City and Colour) liked her post and extended a warm complement of Racette’s own music, singing, and writing. “I thought someone was trolling me,” she remembers. “That message made me feel so good, it’s indescribable. Getting validation from one of my songwriting heroes was pretty cool.” Fast forward to current day, where Racette and Green’s friendship has led to a hauntingly beautiful collaboration on Racette’s upcoming album, Satellite. Today, Racette released “Someone feat. Dallas Green,” a slow-burning study on desire, temptation, seduction, and fantasy; and the guilt and shame that comes with it. “I want to dance, I want to run, but I gotta go home to someone. I want to jump the gun but I gotta go home to someone,” the pair sings longingly in the song’s refrain.

