ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Interview – Geneviève Racette

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneviève Racette is captivating listeners yet again with her new single “Someone”, featuring one of Canada’s biggest songwriters, Dallas Green. Racette caught the attention of Green back in 2019 when she covered one of his songs on social media and a friendship grew from there. Green invited her on stage at...

canadianbeats.ca

Comments / 0

Related
canadianbeats.ca

Fall of Stasis releases video for “The Cult”

Montreal, QC-based band, Fall of Stasis will be releasing their first full-length album, The Chronophagist on February 25, 2022. As a first listen, the band has unveiled their single, “The Cult”. “The Cult” is about a pagan cult that heavily indulges in psychoactive substances. The song starts with...
ROCK MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Peter Vance releases video for “Breaking Chains”

Newfoundland’s Peter Vance has unveiled a video for his new single, “Breaking Chains”, which was written in the aftermath of a relationship breakdown. “There was a lot of soul searching because when you look back, the mistakes you made are a bit more obvious than when you’re in the midst of the relationship,” he says. “And I feel I definitely made a lot of mistakes, but I also came to realize you can either learn from the past or just become resentful about it. I chose the former.”
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Aaron Pollock releases new single, “The Truth Is”

Calgary country artist Aaron Pollock has released his emotionally raw single “The Truth Is,”. Featuring Pollock’s evocative songwriting, “The Truth Is” is an anthemic confession of the lies we tell ourselves and others in the face of crushing heartbreak. Amidst thundering drums and sweeping electric guitars, the fervent emotions of anguish and defeat found behind Pollock’s vocals are weaved into a modern-day power ballad.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Five Questions With Ivy Gardens

Toronto, ON-based alternative rockers, Ivy Gardens are back with their latest single, “Up All Night”, from their self-titled EP to be released in early March 2022. “Lyrically, it’s about trying to make things work despite not being able to control other things getting in the way,” Ivy Gardens says.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
canadianbeats.ca

Arih SK releases new single, “Never Happen To Me”

St. Catharines, Ontario-based artist, Arih SK has a knack for writing short, slightly upbeat songs with simple melodies about loss, nostalgia, family, and relationships. Creeping Senescence is SK’s second full-length album in two years. While Ready (his first album), released in 2020, explored endings and beginnings with a full measure of melancholy, the follow-up promises more heartache with a backbeat.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Ombre! releases new single, “Les amours jetables”

Montreal, QC-based experimental indie-rockers, Ombre! is back with a new single, “Les amours jetables”. The single is from the band’s third EP, Les grands vents, and speaks about a situation that has tormented everyone at least once—dating. Especially in the age of apps like Tinder. Lead...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Geneviève Racette Debuts Stunning “Someone” Featuring Dallas Green

January 14, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Québécois singer-songwriter Geneviève Racette had no idea how far an off-the-cuff Instagram story would carry her when she posted a cover of City and Colour’s “Hello, I’m in Delaware” after repeated listenings on a homeward-bound flight from Toronto. Things moved swiftly after that. Racette’s teenage musical hero Dallas Green (City and Colour) liked her post and extended a warm complement of Racette’s own music, singing, and writing. “I thought someone was trolling me,” she remembers. “That message made me feel so good, it’s indescribable. Getting validation from one of my songwriting heroes was pretty cool.” Fast forward to current day, where Racette and Green’s friendship has led to a hauntingly beautiful collaboration on Racette’s upcoming album, Satellite. Today, Racette released “Someone feat. Dallas Green,” a slow-burning study on desire, temptation, seduction, and fantasy; and the guilt and shame that comes with it. “I want to dance, I want to run, but I gotta go home to someone. I want to jump the gun but I gotta go home to someone,” the pair sings longingly in the song’s refrain.
NASHVILLE, TN
canadianbeats.ca

Arsenal Mills release new single, “Same Ol’ Thing”

Canadian rockers Arsenal Mills have unveiled their new single, “Same Ol’ Thing”, as well as their EP, Lovesick & Broke. The East Coast four-piece features Brad Milligan (lead vocals, guitar), Griffen Arsenault (lead guitar), Josh Macneil (drums, percussion), and André U (bass, keys/synth). They may hail from the smallest province in Canada, Prince Edward Island, but the release of their six-song album has seen their career exploding in a big, big way.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Art#Long I#Video Game#Canadian
canadianbeats.ca

Ollie releases video for “selfish” from new EP, underrated

Ollie is a recording artist from a small town just south of Toronto, Canada. First developing his career on YouTube, Ollie has gone on to gain over 160 million streams on Spotify, with close to half a billion streams across platforms. His fans are his label, a group of like-minded kids who’ve all been through similar struggles, felt the same pain, and are together yet lonely. Music is the medium that connects them.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Five Questions With Primalfrost

Primalfrost, which was formed in 2012 by Canadian musician Dean Paul Arnold at the age of 15 has released a new album, Lost Elegies, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Dean teamed up with Jonathan Lefrancois-Leduc for mixing and mastering, as well as Jan Yrlund for the artwork. The eight-track...
BEAUTY & FASHION
canadianbeats.ca

Lammping premiere new single “Everlasting Moor”.

Toronto’s celebrated purveyors of psych-rock, Lammping, have just released “Everlasting Moor”, the first single from their forthcoming release due out this March on We Are Busy Bodies. The highly anticipated EP Stars We Lost is a collection of 70’s soaked space-rock bangers that’ll surely win the hearts of fans of Black Sabbath, Blue Cheer, Spacemen 3, Stereolab, De La Soul, Kraftwerk, and Hawkwind.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – Avem releases new EP, Sing Every Day

Southern Ontario-based bird nerd punk band, Avem is made up of Bryson Emmons (drums), Maury Core (guitar), and Julian Warmland (bass/vocals). The trio has teamed up with us to unveil their new EP, Sing Every Day, which features 4 tracks, “Blue Jay”, “Martian Wren”, “Rotten Egg”, and “Sing Every Day”.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
canadianbeats.ca

Li’l Andy releases new video for “Out On The Old Highway”

In the words of Montreal’s favourite alt-country crooner, Li’l Andy, making a music video is always a lesson in how the moving image can make you look way cooler than you are. His fans would undoubtedly disagree, but it’s hard to argue that Li’l Andy’s new video for the song “Out On The Old Highway” portrays him in a much more visually striking setting than ever before. It’s fair to say that it also shows him living up to his name for the first time.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Skye Wallace makes Six Shooter Records debut with “Truth Be Told”

With her Six Shooter Records debut, “Truth Be Told,” a searching, slashing acid-tongued rocker, Skye Wallace decodes the signals sent from previous selves to make sense of the whole. A hard look gut-check with squalling guitars, Wallace’s brand of introspection is more disruptive than meditative. From tumult comes acceptance, and with that, the confidence to answer the question: “Am I enough?”. You can stream the album here or below!
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

VISSIA releases video for “I Just Wanna Hold U”

Canadian artist, VISSIA has unveiled her new single, “I Just Wanna Hold U”, from her album, With Pleasure. “I Just Wanna Hold U” is about the unfixable break of a big love and being so close to the tragic mess of it all that clarity feels like it will be forever out of reach. You won’t find it looking through a bottle either, but sometimes coping looks like self-sabotage and that’s the best you can do with what you have at the time.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Emi Jeen releases new single, “One Million Perfume”

Montreal, QC-based alt-pop artist Emi Jeen has unveiled her new single, “One Million Perfume”. The track is co-written by Derek Hoffman and is a full-up to her latest single, “Dark Lonely Summer”. Both tracks will be featured on her second EP, due out later this year.
MUSIC
spokanepublicradio.org

Soundspace interview with Bruce Cockburn

Soundspace Interview with Bruce Cockburn (originally recorded Dec 13, 2021 and originally aired January 2, 2022). Join Zan as she speaks with Canadian guitar legend/singer/songwriter, Bruce Cockburn, about what it is like celebrating 50 years on the road, touring, what the road means to him, and thoughts on what the new year holds for us all, with sample tracks.
SPOKANE, WA
canadianbeats.ca

Lights releases new single, “Real Thing” featuring ELOHIM

Alt-pop icon Lights has debuted her new single “Real Thing ft. ELOHIM.” The track is accompanied by an official video. Lights expanded on the track,. “‘Real Thing’ challenges the traditional concept of ‘The one for you.’ I don’t think it actually exists, but we are predominantly sold this idea that we need to find one person, lock them in forever, and you can’t change and grow. We’re always looking for the real thing, but it’s not always fucking real. Elohim and I had a really fun couple days working at her spot in LA writing this track. She is a virtuoso!”
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy