Korn’s latest single, “Forgotten” is now out. You can check the fierce new track out below. “Forgotten” is also the lead-off cut from the band’s new album, Requiem, due out on February 4, 2022 via Loma Vista Recordings. First announced in November, the album was initially previewed by its first single, “Start The Healing”. Requiem is the follow-up to Korn’s critically-acclaimed 2019 release, The Nothing, which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and has streamed 87 million times in the US to date.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO