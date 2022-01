A bipartisan effort in the Senate is underway to overhaul a 19th century law that has come under scrutiny in the wake of last year's January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden have been pushing for the passage of more sweeping election overhaul and voting rights legislation, but have repeatedly hit a wall in the Senate amid Republican opposition. On Wednesday, Democrats tried and failed to change Senate rules in their latest effort to pass a voting rights bill. In the aftermath of that defeat, bipartisan talks focused on the Electoral Count Act -- a law dating back to 1887 that details how Congress counts Electoral College votes from each state -- are now gaining momentum.

