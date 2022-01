It was quite the trip to the Oregons. We started off in Oregon State on Thursday last week. Oregon State is probably my favorite place to play in besides McKale because the gym looks a little old school and wooden. It has a nice feel to it. We ended up winning at the buzzer by a shot by Shaina. If you haven’t seen it already, it was exciting to watch. Every time we play Oregon State I feel like it is a close game. In fact, don’t quote me on this but I think every year except my freshman year that we have played OSU it has either gone into OT or someone has won by a point margin less than 5.

