Thanks to the transfer portal, college football recruiting has been transformed. Gone are the days when schools are just stockpiling high school and junior college recruits. With more than 3,000 NCAA FBS, FCS, D2 and D3 players entering the transfer portal since November, schools are now focused on recruiting the portal more than ever. It’s even gotten to the point where schools like Florida have hired former NFL staffers like Bird Sherrill to “focus on the evaluation of transfer portal and juco players.”

