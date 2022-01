ENHYPEN’s first repackaged album is off to a strong start!. On January 10 at 6 p.m. KST, ENHYPEN made their highly-anticipated return with their new repackaged album “DIMENSION : ANSWER.” Shortly after its release, both the album and its title track “Blessed-Cursed” shot to the top of iTunes charts in various countries all over the globe.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO