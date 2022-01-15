ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Car hit by train, thrown into water near Wilcox Way in Davidson County, Highway Patrol says

By Justyn Melrose
 4 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A car was hit by a train and thrown into the water in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 9:10 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the scene at the Yadkin River near Wilcox Way in southern Davidson County, close to the Rowan County line.

The conductor told troopers he saw a car on the tracks and hit it.

Crews are still working to find the car. It’s unclear what kind of car it was or if anyone was inside.

A large number of law enforcement and rescue vehicles were on scene.

This is a developing story.

CBS 17

Why isn't my road plowed? NCDOT explains snow-clearing priorities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Are you wondering when the snowplows will make it to your neighborhood? The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it prioritizes certain roadways based on connectivity, traffic volume, trucking routes and importance to hospitals. The first priority of NCDOT snow-clearing crews is focused on interstates and four-lane divided primary roads. The […]
