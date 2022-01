Monster Hunte Rise allows its players the chance to gear themselves with a wide variety of high-level weapons and armor, all of which will help them immensely in their mortal battles against many of its gigantic monsters. But, in true Monster Hunter fashion, many of the game’s best armor sets and weapons can only be forged from rare materials. With that said, such is the case with not only the Vaik Veil Charge Blade but also with both variations of the Vaik Set, which can only be forged by using Armored Breams. Now, so that you can unlock both the sets and the weapon as fast as possible, we will now tell you how you can get the Armored Bream material in Monster Hunter Rise.

