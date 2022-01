For the first time in decades, the New York Giants appear to be on the verge of an organizational sea change. After the fourth season of general manager Dave Gettleman and the second season of head coach Joe Judge, owner John Mara fired both men (Gettleman technically retired) with the intent of starting anew. New York went a pitiful 19-46 over Gettleman’s tenure (10-23 with Judge). It’s impossible to blame Mara for deciding to blow it up. Many would argue such a house cleaning was overdue. Given the poor state of the Giants’ roster and salary cap situation, it’s hard to disagree.

