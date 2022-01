BOSTON (CBS) — The 2021 season didn’t end the way that any member of the Patriots wanted it to, with New England getting pummeled by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. That 47-17 defeat has certainly left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth. But for tight end Hunter Henry, his first season with the Patriots represented a career first for him. It was the first time in Henry’s six NFL seasons that he was able to play in every game, appearing in all 17 regular season games and New England’s postseason tilt. Durability was one of the biggest question marks...

