ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Horrors of Hiroshima, a reminder nuclear weapons remain global threat

By UNODA/Diane Barnes
UN News Centre
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the annihilation of two major Japanese cities in 1945, atomic bombs have not been relegated to the pages of history books, but continue to be developed today – with increasingly more power to destroy than they had when unleashed on Hiroshima and Nagasaki back in 1945. Those...

news.un.org

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea launches fourth missile test in two weeks

North Korea has launched two suspected short-range ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang, according to South Korea’s military.This is the fourth missile test by North Korea in under three  weeks as it continued flexing its artillery strength by firing missiles.Monday’s missile test included two missiles which were fired from Pyongyang’s Sunan Airfield to the east, said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, adding that both travelled about 380km (236 miles) to a peak altitude of 42km.North Korea last used the airport in 2017 to test fire the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile.Neighbouring country Japan also confirmed the launch, calling it a...
MILITARY
Augusta Free Press

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and the world’s future

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Late January of this year will mark the first anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. This momentous international agreement, the result of a lengthy struggle by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) and by many non-nuclear nations, bans developing, testing, producing, acquiring, possessing, stockpiling, and threatening to use nuclear weapons. Adopted by an overwhelming vote of the official representatives of the world’s nations at a UN conference in July 2017, the treaty was subsequently signed by 86 nations. It received the required 50 national ratifications by late October 2020, and, on January 22, 2021, became international law.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
KTLA

North Korea fires short-range missiles into sea in 4th launch this month

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea’s military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might during paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea likely fired two short-range […]
MILITARY
AFP

North Korea tests 'tactical guided missiles' in military push

North Korea said Tuesday it had launched two tactical guided missiles, its fourth sanctions-busting test of the year as it seeks to bolster its conventional weaponry while rebuffing offers of talks from the United States. The most recent weapons test involved two "tactical guided missiles" that "precisely hit an island target in the East Sea of Korea," state news agency KCNA said Tuesday.
MILITARY
Duluth News Tribune

Local View: Like King, stand strong against war, nuclear weapons

Another Martin Luther King Jr. Day is upon us — along with the first anniversary on Jan. 22 of the day the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons went into force. These events are linked, as Dr. King clearly and repeatedly stated his objections to nuclear weaponry. In...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#United Nations#Nuclear Testing#Nuclear Power#Hiroshima#Japanese#Un Headquarters
stanford.edu

Herbert Lin On Cyber Threats And Nuclear Weapons

Herbert Lin is the Hank J. Holland Fellow in Cyber Policy and Security at the Hoover Institution. In this Q&A, Lin discusses his recently released book Cyber Threats and Nuclear Weapons. He explains that until this publication, the literature about cyber technology’s impact on the nuclear enterprise has been relatively sparse.
TECHNOLOGY
Orange Leader

OPINION: January 22: Nuclear weapons illegal one year

The corporate-military-political complex that continues to renew the arsenals of the nine nuclear nations represents a colossal failure of imagination. Everyone knows that a nuclear war cannot be won, that the weapons are strategically useless, and that they are a catastrophic world-ending accident waiting to happen. Everyone knows that the...
MILITARY
thebulletin.org

Nuclear Notebook: Israeli nuclear weapons, 2022

Conducting research on Israeli nuclear weapons has historically been very challenging, not least because Israel purposely does not acknowledge its own possession of nuclear weapons. Moreover, Western governments normally do not include Israel in their descriptions of nuclear-armed states. Additionally, Israeli nuclear whistleblowers have faced significant penalties; in 1986, former nuclear technician Mordechai Vanunu was kidnapped by Israeli intelligence services and spent 18 years in prison after giving a detailed interview about Israel’s nuclear program to the Sunday Times (Myre 2004). This chilling effect means that individuals with knowledge of Israel’s nuclear program have been understandably reluctant to provide on-the-record information, which dilutes the ability of open-source researchers to analyze Israel’s nuclear forces. Thankfully, over the past two decades, historians like Avner Cohen and William Burr have contributed invaluable research that has made previously unknown nuances of Israel’s opaque nuclear policy available to the public.1.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
AFP

Russians pose threat to US training mission in Ukraine

The US military could be forced to withdraw American soldiers currently based in Ukraine if Russia invades the country. That could mean those Americans now inside the country being forced to beat a hasty retreat if fighting erupts.
MILITARY
AFP

US warns Russia poised to attack Ukraine 'at any point'

The United States raised the alarm Tuesday on a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a call with Lavrov ahead of his trip, Blinken "stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korean missile tests signal return to brinkmanship

Grappling with pandemic difficulties and U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear ambitions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be reviving his 2017 playbook of nuclear and missile brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and his neighbors.North Korea’s short-range missile launches on Monday were its fourth round of missile tests this month and signaled a refusal to be ignored by the Biden administration, which has focused more on confronting bigger adversaries such as China and Russia.The tests could also reflect a growing urgency in its need for outside relief after its economy decayed further under the severe sanctions and two...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy