Quotes for a winter’s day

Woodlands are typically associated with a rustic or unique home, but this naturalistic option for landscaping can be used with most homes if planning and details are done with thought and care. The object is to create something a little wild, something natural—yet tamed by using some modern plants to go among native ones. Keep some trees if you already have a lot that has trees; plant a few to get this started if that’s what needs to happen to begin the creation of a forested garden in your yard. Plenty of mulch, some winding pathways and being sure to eliminate things like poison ivy can result in a tranquil woodland just outside your house.

