No trouble at all

THANKS FOR JOINING ME again as we take a deeper look into Good Trouble: Seek out the truth and not talking points. In my last article we walked alongside Laura Haviland, our Underground Railroad heroine from the 19th century and for whom the town of Haviland, Kansas was named. Laura had travelled undercover to Arkansas as a seamstress to get a special message to Ann, a slave woman. In the process Laura was almost torn limb by limb by vicious blood hounds trained to chase and kill slaves trying to escape. She also witnessed brutal beatings of young childhood slaves, who at the mercy of their grandmother was simply too sick to awaken them for their morning chores. The worst part of being undercover was she could not reveal the true purpose of her trip. Finally on her boat trip home, she free to come to the rescue of a sweet, grieving slave couple who were being sold down the river from their children. Often the opposite was the case for slaves. It was the children who were generally separated from their parents and sold down the river. In this case it was elderly parents sold away, and Laura was no longer in the difficult role of being an indifferent observer, so she listened intently to their plight and prayed with them. She also promised to continue to pray for them.

HAVILAND, KS ・ 15 DAYS AGO