ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Facts, not assertions, matter most

By Scott Peterson
Watertown Daily Times
 6 days ago

“Convictions are more dangerous enemies of truth than lies.”. It is unfortunate that our society has become so polarized by perspective, opinion, and conviction that facts no longer seem to be relevant. In spite of evidence in this newspaper that facts are irrelevant, I offer a comparison based entirely on World...

www.wdtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheConversationCanada

Carrots, sermons, sticks: Vaccine mandates face opposition around the globe

Politicians around the world are torn between pressure to implement vaccine mandates and the danger of further fuelling social division and protests. When COVID-19 arrived, the carrot dangled to citizens was that once the majority of them were vaccinated, life would return to normal. Some governments offered incentives and prizes to encourage vaccination. In Moscow, draws for cars were held while Londoners had the chance to win tickets to football matches. However, the rise of COVID-19 variants, along with the waning of the protection offered by vaccines against infection, meant that the pandemic continued even in countries where the majority of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecutoffnews.com

A Matter of Time

Eddie Vines is a former Jefferson county Judge and currently serves as President of Faith Fortress MinistriesWritten By Eddie Vines. One of the great challenges we face as Americans today is managing our time. In recent decades countless products have been introduced to our society that were expected to “save” time. We have automatic dishwashers, gps systems, self-checkout stations, and remote controls that operate everything from our televisions to the door-locks on our cars. Unfortunately, it seems that any time we actually save is immediately negated by a multitude of time-wasters that bombard us every day. Each second we wrestle from the jaws of daily obligations is immediately filled with more movies, cat videos, social-media, or work.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
California State
Watertown, WI
Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Watertown, WI
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniards#World Health Organization#Covid#Californians#Spanish#Wisconsinites
The Independent

‘Unparalleled threats’: Anti-vaxxer movement threatens a new wave of extremism

In Germany, security agencies foiled a plot to assassinate Michael Kretschmer, the pro-vaccine governor of Saxony. In Italy, Antonella Viola, a prominent immunology expert, was given protection after receiving a bullet and a letter threatening her life. In the Netherlands, senior politician Sigrid Kaag’s home was attacked by an anti-vaxxer carrying a flaming torch. And in the UK, the militant anti-vaccine group Alpha Men Assemble (AMA) is reportedly plotting to target the police, vaccination centres and schools.Intelligence agencies fear the increasing threats and violent marches could start a new wave of extremism across Europe as mandatory vaccines and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Wyoming News

WHO Says Worst of Pandemic Could Ease This Year if Vaccine Inequities Erased

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If COVID-19 vaccines and medicines are shared equally worldwide, the pandemic could ease this year, a top World Health Organization official said Tuesday. However, if wealthier countries don't share their resources with poorer countries, there will continue to be high rates of deaths and hospitalizations, warned Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at WHO. “What we need to do is get to low...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KXAN

COVID-19 emergency could end this year, WHO says

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Tuesday that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, hospitalizations and lockdowns — could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Despite what conservatives would have you believe, ‘woke’ capitalism is not taking over

It speaks to the degeneration of the US conservative movement that the boss of BlackRock, the world’s biggest money manager and flagship of capitalism’s fleet, feels the need to address accusations of “wokeness”.It follows a blast from Will Hild, executive director of the conservative Consumers’ Research, who accused the outfit of “virtue signalling in the United States” while aiding China’s commies. Republican senator Marco Rubio lambasted “woke capitalism” in the wake of companies including BlackRock signing a letter opposing “discriminatory legislation”. His fellow Republican Ted Cruz hailed Texas for protecting oil jobs from the same thing.But we are not “woke”,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy