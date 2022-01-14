Facts, not assertions, matter most

Eddie Vines is a former Jefferson county Judge and currently serves as President of Faith Fortress MinistriesWritten By Eddie Vines. One of the great challenges we face as Americans today is managing our time. In recent decades countless products have been introduced to our society that were expected to “save” time. We have automatic dishwashers, gps systems, self-checkout stations, and remote controls that operate everything from our televisions to the door-locks on our cars. Unfortunately, it seems that any time we actually save is immediately negated by a multitude of time-wasters that bombard us every day. Each second we wrestle from the jaws of daily obligations is immediately filled with more movies, cat videos, social-media, or work.

