Movies

The Santa Clause: Tim Allen to Reprise Movie Role for Disney+ Series

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Allen will once again be filling Santa’s boots. Disney+ has ordered a new limited series based on The Santa Clause movie franchise and Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin, a divorced dad who ends up transforming into the beloved resident of the North Pole. It’s...

Comments / 0

IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
TVLine

PaleyFest 2022: Ghosts, Cobra Kai, Superman & Lois, Hacks, NCIS Shows and More Among In-Person Panels

PaleyFest 2022 has unveiled its in-person slate for this year’s event, and it includes superheroes and supernatural spirits. The lineup for the annual TV festival, which will take place from April 2-10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will kick off with a panel for This Is Us‘ final season. The event will also recognize two other shows that will be saying goodbye, AMC’s Better Call Saul and ABC’s black-ish. Other panel highlights include CBS’ freshman comedy Ghosts, The CW’s Superman & Lois, Netflix’s Emily in Paris and an evening celebrating the NCIS universe. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for...
MOVIES
One of Us is Lying: Season Two Renewal Announced for Peacock Drama Series

It’s back to Bayview High for Peacock. The One of Us is Lying series has been renewed for a second season by the streaming service. A Young Adult drama series, the One of Us is Lying TV show stars Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Melissa Collazo, Jessica McLeod, and Mark McKenna. Based on the novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus, the story revolves around five high school students — Simon (McKenna), Addy (Cochrane), Cooper (Uche), Bronwyn (Tejada), and Nate (Grootel) — who come for detention but one doesn’t make it out alive. Since the other students had motives, is one of them a killer?
TV & VIDEOS
Promised Land: ABC Teases New Family Drama Series, Additional Casting Announced (Watch)

Promised Land is coming to ABC later this month, and the network released a new teaser for the family drama. Starring John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martín, and Rolando Chusan, the series follows two powerful Latinx families vying for wealth in Sonoma Valley.
TV SERIES
Murderville: Netflix Announces Launch Date for New Will Arnett Comedy Series (Photos)

Murderville is coming to Netflix next month. The streaming service has announced a premiere date and released photos of the new series starring Will Arnett. The “procedural crime comedy” follows Arnett and celebrity guests as they try to solve scripted murder mysteries. Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone are all set to guest on the series.
TV SERIES
Looney Tunes Cartoons: Season Four; HBO Max Teases New Episodes (Watch)

Get ready for more looney in 2022. HBO Max has teased the return of Looney Tunes Cartoons with a new teaser. The animated series returns for its fourth season on Thursday. Viewers will see new adventures featuring Bugs, Daffy, Porky, Tweety, and more. The voice cast of the cartoons includes Eric Bauza, Bob Bergen, Jeff Bergman, Fred Tatasciore, Candi Milo, and Michael Ruocco.
TV SERIES
Naomi: Season Two? Has the CW Superhero Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, A superhero drama series, the Naomi TV show was developed by Ava DuVernay. It stars Kaci Walfall, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Daniel Puig, Aidan Gemme, Will Meyers, and Camila Moreno. The story follows the journey of a smart, confident, and comic book–loving teenager named Naomi McDuffie (Walfall). She pursues her hidden destiny after a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core. While Naomi’s doting parents (Watson and Makkar) are concerned about their daughter’s strange new fainting spells, the teen’s closest friends — Annabelle (Jones), Nathan (Puig), Lourdes (Moreno), Anthony (Meyers), and Jacob (Gemme) — join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses — Dee (Wraith) and Zumbado (Johnson) — seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon, Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Hawkeye’s Fra Fee Joins Luke Evans & Josh Gad In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series At Disney+

Hawkeye alum Fra Fee has signed on for role in Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series, joining previously announced Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Briana Middleton, Deadline has confirmed. The eight-episode limited musical series, a prequel to the 2017 live-action film, was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as executive producers/co-showrunners. Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle’s epic romance, the series will follow Gaston (Evans) and LeFou (Gad) as they set off with LeFou’s step-sister, Tilly...
MOVIES
Variety

As a Former ‘Buffy’ Obsessive, Watching Joss Whedon’s Downfall Feels Crushing — and Inevitable (Column)

By the time New York Magazine published its thorough and extremely damning new piece on how Joss Whedon and his entertainment empire fell apart, I couldn’t summon much more than an exhausted sigh. After years of loving his work, followed by years of reconsidering everything I knew about it within the context of the serious allegations against him, Whedon’s downfall in my own world was so swift and complete that I couldn’t stomach the idea of reopening that door at all. Joss Whedon’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is the reason I first started thinking critically about television. I’d long been a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Loud ‘Scream’ Kicks Off Paramount’s Big 2022 Theatrical Slate

After staying on the sidelines for most of the pandemic — and enduring a surprise regime change — Paramount scored a key box office win with Scream. The pic opened to $35 million over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend and relaunched the marquee horror franchise. Insiders say the slasher pic provided a boost of confidence for the studio as it embarks on an ambitious 2022 slate that includes Tom Cruise tentpoles Top Gun: Maverick (May 27) and Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30). “Paramount’s marketing and distribution strategy for Scream was pitch-perfect, including sticking with a release date that may have...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Deadline

Chelsea Handler’s ‘Life Will Be The Death Of Me’ Comedy Series In The Works At Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: The television adaptation of Chelsea Handler’s memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me has landed in development at Peacock. Deadline understands that the NBCUniversal-backed streamer has taken in the small-screen adaptation of the book, which was published in 2019. It comes after Deadline revealed that Universal Television had landed the rights to the book in a competitive situation in 2019. Handler is set to star and exec produce the single-camera project with Chelsea Handler Productions’s Liz Tuccillo, who has written on Sex and The City and Divorce, writing and exec producing. The series follows Handler in crisis. She goes into therapy...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson to Season 2 Cast

The White Lotus season two is coming into sharper focus. Mike White’s HBO dark comedy has enlisted F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson as series regulars for its sophomore season. They join the previously announced castmembers Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in season two, which will leave Hawaii behind and be set at a different White Lotus hotel property. Sources say season two will be set in Italy, though HBO has declined comment on the setting. Abraham, whose massive list of credits includes Apple’s Mythic Quest, Showtime’s Homeland and features The Grand Budapest Hotel and Amadeus, will play...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Boys Of Summer’: Lorraine Bracco, Nora Zehetner & More Board Family Adventure Pic Toplined By Mel Gibson And Mason Thames

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Nora Zehetner (Grey’s Anatomy), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years), Abby James Witherspoon (Secret Headquarters) and Noah Cottrell (Punky Brewster) have joined the cast of Boys of Summer, the family adventure film from actor-director David Henrie (This Is the Year, Wizards of Waverly Place) that is now in production in North Carolina. They will star alongside the previously announced Mel Gibson and Mason Thames. In the film scripted by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), a local boy (Thames) whose best friend is mysteriously taken begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Sets Blumhouse-Atomic Monster Allison Williams Movie ‘M3GAN’ For MLK Weekend 2023

Universal, Blumhouse,  Atomic Monster and Divide/Conquer AI thriller M3GAN, starring Allison Williams, will hit theaters on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Uni already had the date reserved with Warner Bros also having an untitled movie and Sony with J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter already on that weekend. Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) with a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by James Wan, the pic follows Williams who plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop, M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences. Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians) also stars. Jason Blum and Wan produced the movie. Michael Clear and Judson Scott are EPs for Wan’s Atomic Monster. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek is an EP. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are EPs for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Williams are also EPs.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Pretty Big’: Tina Mabry To Direct Get Lifted Film Co., Macro & Kristina Sorensen Feature For Warner Bros & HBO Max

Queen of the South co-producer and Queen Sugar producer Tina Mabry has signed on to direct and co-write Pretty Big at Warner Bros. and HBO Max, a project which Mike Jackson of Get Lifted Film Co., Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson of Macro and Kristina Sorensen will produce. Pretty Big is based on the true life story of Akira Armstrong and the origin of her Pretty Big Movement dance company. In the movie, a young plus-sized woman takes matters into her own hands when she keeps getting rejected from dance companies, despite her obvious talent. When she starts her own company for bodies of all shapes,...
MOVIES
Variety

Tina Mabry to Direct HBO Max Movie About Pretty Big Movement Dance Company

Akira Armstrong’s Pretty Big Movement dance company set out to destroy stereotypes in the dance world — and now that story is getting the Hollywood treatment in a new film. Set at Warner Bros. for HBO Max, “Pretty Big” is based on the true life story and the origin of Armstrong’s dance company, which is inclusive of bodies of all shapes, sizes and colors. Tina Mabry (“Pose,” “Women of the Movement”) has signed on to direct the project, co-writing the screenplay with Dan Steele (“Gossip Girl,” “Faking It”). The movie follows Armstrong, a young, plus-sized woman who takes matters into her own...
THEATER & DANCE

