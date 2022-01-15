The Santa Clause: Tim Allen to Reprise Movie Role for Disney+ Series

Airing on The CW television network, A superhero drama series, the Naomi TV show was developed by Ava DuVernay. It stars Kaci Walfall, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Daniel Puig, Aidan Gemme, Will Meyers, and Camila Moreno. The story follows the journey of a smart, confident, and comic book–loving teenager named Naomi McDuffie (Walfall). She pursues her hidden destiny after a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core. While Naomi’s doting parents (Watson and Makkar) are concerned about their daughter’s strange new fainting spells, the teen’s closest friends — Annabelle (Jones), Nathan (Puig), Lourdes (Moreno), Anthony (Meyers), and Jacob (Gemme) — join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses — Dee (Wraith) and Zumbado (Johnson) — seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon, Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true.

