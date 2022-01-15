Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby denies federal charges over her finances

Senate Democrats are moving forward with a likely doomed vote on voting rights legislation Wednesday evening in an effort to expand access to the ballot, while some Republican-controlled state legislatures around the country pass and consider changes to election laws that constrain voting. The measure will likely fail to advance...
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday issued a joint statement with fellow Justice Neil Gorsuch denying tensions over masks, with Sotomayor saying she did not ask Gorsuch to wear a mask amid surging COVID-19 cases. Gorsuch, a member of the panel's conservative bloc, has been the only justice to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, people across the U.S. can log on to a government website and order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. But the White House push may do little to ease the omicron surge, and experts say Washington will have to do a lot more to fix the country’s long-troubled testing system.
New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made waves late Tuesday night, detailing preliminary evidence from her office's investigation into former President Trump 's family business and accusing the company of repeatedly misrepresenting its assets over the years. The revelations came in court filings asking a judge to order Trump,...
KYIV, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Russia could launch a new attack on Ukraine at "very short notice" but Washington would pursue diplomacy as long as it could, even though it was unsure what Moscow really wanted. On a visit to...
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will make 400 million N95 masks available for free at thousands of locations across the country, a White House official said Wednesday, as health experts stress the importance of high-quality face coverings to protect against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The plan consists...
AT&T and Verizon on Tuesday each agreed to temporarily delay their 5G rollouts near certain airports amid concerns over possible flight disruptions. The move follows mounting outside pressure and comes amid warnings from U.S. airlines that new 5G wireless service that was set to start Wednesday could ground flights and leave potentially thousands of Americans stranded while also delaying goods.
NEW YORK (AP) — André Leon Talley, a towering and highly visible figure of the fashion world who made history as a rare Black editor in an overwhelmingly white industry, has died. He was 73. The death Tuesday of Talley, the influential former creative director and editor at...
