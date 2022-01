The mother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery says she doesn’t feel like her daughter is gone and wants her to know she’s “never stopped looking” for her. “I don’t feel like she’s gone. I just don’t feel that in my heart,” Crystal Sorey said at a candlelight vigil for Harmony Saturday, according to NBC10 Boston. “Like, I don’t feel like I lost her. And a mother knows, a mother knows if your baby’s here or not. I know she’s here.”

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 9 DAYS AGO