New Brighton homicide: police release name of Christchurch victim

Police are searching for a young Bristow man in connection with the Monday morning shooting death of a 37-year-old woman in the Sudley area. Maquan Omari McCray, 18, is wanted for murder and use of a firearm during a felony in the death of Mary Anne Smoot, who had accompanied a family member to meet with the suspect at Raven Crest Apartments on Cobden Court Monday morning. The family member had a previous relationship with McRay, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
