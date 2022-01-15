ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

More than 200 police officers yet to get first Covid-19 vaccine dose, some face being stood down

INS News
 4 days ago

All constabulary staff, authorised officers and recruits must...

insnews.org

The Independent

More than 500 police officers redeployed as Covid strains emergency services

More than 500 police officers are being redeployed on to the front line as coronavirus infections continue to strain Scotland’s emergency services.Police Scotland said from Monday, more than 300 specialist officers will be temporarily sent into local policing divisions, alongside 258 probationary constables.Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said the force is “working hard to maximise the availability of officers and staff in frontline duties to ensure that we continue to provide a highly effective policing service”.He added: “Omicron is having a significant effect on the country and Police Scotland is included in that.“As a national service we can quickly flex...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Teenager reported missing after leaving Windsor nightclub

Police are appealing for help in finding a teenager last seen leaving a nightclub in Windsor Marnie Clayton, 18, from Bracknell left Atik night club in William Street at around 2am on Sunday morning, Thames Valley Police said.She did not return home and was reported missing by her family just before 3am.Ms Clayton is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall, with brown hair and a slim build.The teenager, who was wearing a grey dress when she was last seen, is also known to frequent Reading town centre.Police released photographs of Ms Clayton,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Harrowing secret recordings of toddler being hit played at mother’s murder trial

A woman accused of murdering her two-year-old son inadvertently recorded her co-defendant boyfriend allegedly hitting the little boy in “harrowing” audio clips played to jurors.Phylesia Shirley is said to have carried out the covert phone recordings at her one-bedroom flat to check whether then-partner Kemar Brown was secretly contacting other women.However, police investigating the death of her son, Kyrell Matthews, discovered that the recordings contained disturbing evidence of the non-verbal boy being hit repeatedly, with Brown saying “shut up”, causing the toddler to cry and scream.Kyrell died at the flat on October 20 2019, with a litany of internal injuries,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Surveillance video shows police officer shooting dead pet dog over barking complaint in Miami

Shocking home surveillance footage has captured the moment a police officer shot an eight-month-old pet dog seven times after responding to a complaint about barking in Miami.The incident unfolded in unincorporated Miami-Dade near Miami Gardens at around 7pm on 12 January when officers responded to the complaint, reported CBS4.The footage, obtained by the local outlet, appears to show a male officer standing in the driveway of a home with another man.Barking can be heard off-camera, and the officer begins stepping backwards, pulling his firearm from its holster.The officer, who has not been identified, is heard telling someone to “grab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police fined more than 800 people for breach of Covid rules in week of Downing Street party

Police handed out more than 800 fines to people accused of breaking coronavirus laws in the week of Downing Street’s “bring your own booze” garden party, figures show.Restrictions on social gatherings were eased a week before the drinks event on 20 May 2020, but still only allowed outdoor mixing with one member of another household, and in public open spaces rather than private gardens.In the week between 15 and 21 May 2020, police handed out 807 fixed penalty notices under Covid laws in England and Wales, data from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) shows.At the time, the default fine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

“This is the death of an innocent horse” Beloved family horse put to sleep in tragic circumstances

“This is the death of an innocent horse” Beloved family horse put to sleep in tragic circumstances. A 21-year-old horse has been put to sleep after he panicked when approximately 40 Essex and Suffolk Hunt hounds raced onto private land where he was situated. Horse, Barney, lived on the Grove Estate, Wormingford, and had been owned and loved by Lisa Line since he was just four months old.
ACCIDENTS
insideedition.com

Teen Daughter of Slain Photojournalist Finds His Body After He Was Shot Dead Leaving His Mexico Home

After reporter and photographer Margarito Martínez Esquivel, who covered crime and violence, was shot dead in front of his home in Tijuana, Mexico, on Monday, it was his 16-year-old daughter who found the body, his wife, Elena Martínez, said. The teen had heard three gunshots and found her father’s body by his car, outside of their home in the Camino Verde neighborhood, she said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexican governor and his wife are accused of 'violating the rights' of five-month-old sick boy they 'adopted' for a weekend from a state-run shelter by using him to make money with Instagram

A Mexican governor and his influencer wife are under federal investigation, accused of using a sick five-month-old boy for marketing on Instagram after they got special permission to take him home for the weekend from the state-run shelter where he lives. Samuel García, governor of the northeastern state of Nuevo...
POLITICS

