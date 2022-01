I remember when there was no such thing as GPS units. Looking back, those days felt like the dark ages. You either had to rely on traditional road maps or print out directions via MapQuest. I remember the first time I used a GPS unit. I actually borrowed it from a co-worker. I was amazed at how easy and reliable the unit was. I could go anywhere and the unit wouldn't fail me. I bought one right away after I returned the borrowed unit and I'm still using my original GPS to this day which means I've been using the same unit for about 15 years give or take. It performs like a champ.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO