Chicago, IL

Violent Crime On CTA Buses, Trains Is At A Six-Year High And Is A Growing Problem

By Jermont Terry
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A search continued Friday night for two men who stabbed three CTA riders on the Red Line subway downtown.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the attack highlights a growing problem with crime on the Chicago Transit Authority.

Just imagine standing on a platform waiting for an ‘L’ train and someone tries robbing you. In one case around 9 p.m. Thursday, that was exactly happened to one man.

He was standing on a platform at the Jackson Red Line stop when two men with a knife demanded his backpack and watch. The victim handed over his items – but he was still stabbed in the ear.

Police said the attackers also stabbed two other people as they fled from the scene. One victim as stabbed in the neck.

And what played out Thursday night is happening more often – as crime on the CTA is at a six-year high.

When CTA riders jump onboard, they simply want to get to their destination. And whether they are depending on the ‘L’ or a bus, there is a chance they are seeing crime around them.

When CBS 2 dug into CTA crime data, it revealed that on average, a violet crime happened every day in the past 30 days on CTA property. There were 49 violent crimes altogether – 13 of them occurred on buses, and 36 happened on trains.

We’ve heard from those attacked on trains – like one woman who hid her identity after a scary ride on the Green Line in East Garfield Park back in November.

“Right around the Kedzie stop, an individual got on the train,” the woman said. “He wasn’t wearing a mask, and he was playing loud music on his phone – and he sat across from me.”

The woman said she decided to move to the back of the train car, but that sparked a conflict that would turn violent. The woman said she pressed the emergency button, and the man pulled a stick out and started waving it. While the train was stopped at the California station, the woman went to reach for her bag to get off the train to safety – but the suspect took a swing.

“I don’t know what happened. I just saw my face go to the right, go to the left,” the woman said in November. “People started gasping; saying stuff, and I saw blood rushing out.”

We have also seen a bus driver get beaten by a mob near Millennium Park downtown in early December, and we have heard from CTA union representatives demanding better police protection .

“Our members come to work. I want them to be able to go back home the same way they came. Any one of us should be,” Amalgamated Transit Union Local 308 President for trains Eric Dixon said in August . “And so we’re bringing that to the forefront to let people know that we’re tired. We’re sick and tired of our members being attacked.”

The data show 2021 ended with 624 violent crimes on trains and buses. That is up from 579 reported in 2020.

Just six years ago, there were 450 violent crimes for all of 2015.

Violent crimes entail assault, battery, sexual assault, and robberies.

No one was in custody late Friday in the stabbing on the Red Line the night before.

We asked Chicago Police what, if any, security measures are changing regarding the spike in CTA crimes. They told us they do not discuss specific deployment strategies.

Comments / 48

Costello Patton
3d ago

sad...... it's getting to a point you ain't going to be able to come outside in this city.....

Reply
7
CLW
3d ago

Until these people are prosecuted to the FULL extent of the law nothing is going to change . But they keep making excuses for the criminals and could care less about the victims.

Reply
2
joey
3d ago

I saw you all commenting about Jason Van Dyke getting out of prison so comment on this too

Reply(16)
7
 

CBS Chicago

Teens Shot In Chicago’s West Englewood Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood injuring two teens. It happened in the 6000 block of South Paulina just after 12:00 p.m. The Chicago Fire Department said the two were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and are in good condition. According to Chicago police, a black vehicle approached a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female and someone fired shots from the car. The male was hit in the chin and the female was hit in the thigh. Their injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Area One detectives are investigating.    
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Seriously Wounded In Shootout With University Of Chicago Police Officer In Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously wounded in a shootout with a University of Chicago Police officer late Tuesday morning in Hyde Park, a few blocks north of campus. A university spokesman said around 11:40 a.m., a UCPD officer on patrol spotted a man with a handgun near the corner of 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, near the Kimbark Plaza Shopping Center. By the looks of the evidence markers on the ground, it seems the police shooting happened right in the middle of the intersection. When the officer pulled over to investigate, the gunman fired shots, and the officer returned fire, striking...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Armed Robbers Are Attacking, Beating People At Their Garages In Alleys On Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An alarming has been hitting the Chicago’s Southwest Side – unsuspecting people are violently attacked and robbed alone at their garages in alleyways. The crimes are happening in the neighborhoods near Midway International Airport. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, Chicago Lawn (8th) District police put out a warning Tuesday after we started asking questions. Four recent robberies are connected, but there could be more – including one caught on camera that has had neighbors furious. One robbery happened at 4 p.m. late Thursday. Surveillance video shows two people in a white sport-utility vehicle trailing behind a driver in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 People Shot In West Woodlawn, 2 Critically Injured

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot late Tuesday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. The shooting happened 4:56 p.m. at 62nd Street and Langley Avenue. A 23-year-old man was shot in the face and a 38-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 38-year-old woman was also shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition. No one was in custody late Tuesday, and police said the victims were being uncooperative with the investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

‘Straight To The ATM’: As Chicago Area Thieves Target Cash Machines, Store Owners Work On Solutions To Curb The Crime

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s new video of an ATM taking a beating from a pair of thieves in Hyde Park. They slammed their bodies against the cash machine, ripping it from the floor of a gas station, eventually dragging the whole ATM right out the door. CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports from Hyde Park where he’s asking about solutions to get it to stop. While businesses and even legislators are eyeing solutions. One industry expert said time is proving there’s only one sure way to end this. It’s a crime that keeps on hitting Chicago and its suburbs year after year. Bold...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Southbound Bishop Ford Freeway Shut Down For Period Of Time After Gunfire

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bishop Ford Freeway was shut down at 115th Street for a period of time during the Tuesday evening rush after shots were fired. At 6:15 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to the southbound Bishop Ford (I-94) for an expressway shooting. No injuries were reported. Southbound lanes were shut down temporarily, but later reopened. Anyone who witnessed the gunfire or knows anything about what happened is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 16, And Girl, 11, Shot And Wounded In West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were shot and wounded in West Pullman Tuesday afternoon. At 4:17 p.m., the boy and girl were on the sidewalk in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them both. The teenage boy was shot in the right arm, and the girl suffered a graze wound to the back. Both were taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. Area Two detectives were investigating late Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two Teens Charged In Violent Carjacking On Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens have been charged with hitting a woman in the face and carjacking her on Monday on the Northwest Side. Police said the boys, ages 16 and 17, hit a 33-year-old woman in the face with a weapon and forced her out of her vehicle in the 5000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, on the cusp of the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods. The teens then fled the scene in her car. The pair was arrested several hours later in the 9400 block of South Wentworth Avenue in the Princeton Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. The 16-year-old was charged with one count of vehicular hijacking. Both were scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court on Tuesday.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Funeral Held For Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields, Who Died Of COVID-19

OSWEGO, Ill. (CBS)– A funeral was held Tuesday for an Aurora police officer who died from complications after contracting COVID-19. The funeral for Officer Brian Shields was held at Harvest New Beginnings Church in Oswego Tuesday morning. Dozens of vehicles passed under an American flag in a somber procession for Officer Shields. A long line of police cars trailed behind the hearse carrying Shields’ body to an Oswego funeral home. Officers from several police departments filled the parking lot as they arrived to pay their respects and show support. Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields (Credit: Aurora Police) The Aurora Police Department said Shields died Tuesday morning at the age of 51. Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields (Credit: Aurora Police) “Our condolences and prayers go out to Brian’s family and to all those he served with during his more than 16 years as an officer with the Aurora Police Department,” Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross said in a news release. “Our police department family will do everything possible to provide support and comfort to Brian’s family. Brian’s memory will live on forever at APD.”
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Angel Thomas, 35, Struck and Killed While Entering Vehicle In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was struck and killed as she tried to get into a vehicle in West Garfield Park Saturday evening. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Angel Thomas, was entering a vehicle in the 4300 block of West Jackson around 8:30 p.m. when someone driving by in an unidentified vehicle hit her. She was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

No Communication With Firefighters Before Baby Was Found Dead Outside Fire Station; Could Baby Boxes Be A Last-Resort Option In Cases Like This?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police on Monday were still looking for the person who abandoned a baby in a duffel bag outside a Near North Side fire station over the weekend. Firefighters found the baby dead Saturday. With so many unanswered questions two days later as police continued to investigate, CBS 2’s Tara Molina talked to an organization that’s been working to prevent this for years. The newborn was left in a duffel bag Saturday outside the firehouse at 1044 N. Orleans St. The door of the firehouse is clearly marked to show that it is a Safe Haven location. But that only applies...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Amazon Go Store Burglarized Inside Ogilvie Transportation Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone broke into the Amazon Go store in Ogilvie Transportation Center Center early Sunday morning, police say. ‘ Around 5 a.m. someone broke the window of the store and took merchandize from inside. A security guard approached the suspect, who was later taken into custody without incident, police said. Charges are pending. The store, in the 500 block of W. Madison Street, is located inside OTC.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Men Shot While Sitting In Car In Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were injured in a shooting in Humboldt Park on Monday morning. Police said a 45-year-old man was sitting inside a car with another man, in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, when someone in another vehicle approached and fired shots. The 45-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, hand and suffered a graze wound to the back of his head. The other man was shot in the head and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Hospitalized After Monday Morning Bronzeville Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is recovering at University of Chicago Hospital after he was badly burnt in a fire Monday morning in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Firefighters responded to an apartment building on Drexel near 44th street and rescued one man from inside. At last check, he’s listed in serious to critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man And Woman Dead In Naperville Murder-Suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and her ex-husband were found dead Tuesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex in Naperville. Police said, around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic incident at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Crab Apple Court. After several attempts to contact the people inside the apartment, officers entered the unit, and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officers later found her ex-husband, a man from Michigan, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the apartment. Police said the incident remains under investigation.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Mass Vaccination Sites For COVID Shots Reopen In The Suburbs; ‘I Had Problems Getting My Shot At Other Places’

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s an important tool in the fight against COVID-19: vaccines. And there’s a familiar place to get them. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports from Forest Park outside the mass vaccination clinic that will be open indefinitely. This, after the Cook County Department of Health closed it and several others last summer. The parking lot here has been full all day, proof that there are still many people out there in need of shots. “It was definitely déjà vu all over again. Hard to believe we were doing this last year at exactly the same time.” Iliana Mora said this time...
FOREST PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

17-Year-Old Shot In Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is hospitalized after he was shot in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday evening, police say. The 17-year-old was near the street in the 5000 block of South Drexel around 5 p.m. when he was hit by gunire. He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman, 2 Children In Hospital After Building Fire In Homan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman and two children were taken to the hospital after a building fire in the Homan Square neighborhood. Update: 2 children taken green to Stroger for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/ZenR3nZ3aw — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 16, 2022 The 2-11 fire started early Sunday morning on the 3600 block of West Lexington. CFD secured the mayday alert and everyone was accounted for. A woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital. Two children were taken to Stroger Hospital for evaluation. The fire was struck out just before 9 a.m. No further information as to what started the fire.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

VIDEO: Thieves Steal ATM From Hyde Park Gas Station

CHICAGO (CBS)– Thieves targeted a gas station in Hyde Park Monday morning, taking an ATM from the business. CBS 2 News Chicago received clips of surveillance video of the crime. Police said four offenders entered the business, in the 5100 block of South Lake Park Avenue just before 4:20 a.m. They took an ATM and loaded it into a black SUV before driving off. No arrests have been made.  
CHICAGO, IL
Comments / 0

Community Policy