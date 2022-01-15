Sean Tucker Makes Syracuse Track Debut at Virginia Tech

That’s right; Sean Tucker, Syracuse’s single-season rushing record holder and one of the nation’s top running backs made his NCAA track and field debut Friday night at the Virginia Tech Invitational.

The All-American running back, running in the 60-meter preliminaries, finished 13th of 26 in his first track race since high school (Calvert Hall) in a time of 7.01. He failed to qualify for the final.

His indoor 55-meter dash personal record according to MileSplit MD is 6.41.

In his high school career, Tucker was the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association 55-meter dash title holder two years in a row and a champion in the 100-meter and 200-meters as a junior.

Tucker joined the team in December adding to his already busy schedule of offseason football workouts and eventual spring practice, all while maintaining his academic workload.

Teammate Trei Thorogood finished fifth overall in the 55-meter dash with a mark of 6.82.

As for the rest of the Orange, 60-meter hurdler Shaleah Colaire took home a fourth place finish out of 26 hurdlers in a time of 8.56 after qualifying for the finals with a time of 8.53.

The men’s 60-meter hurdle squad rolled five hurdlers deep, the most of any event for ‘Cuse this weekend.

Jaheem Hayles (7.90) won the event and posted one of the nation’s fastest times in the event. Followed closely behind were teammates Isaiah Lewis (8.10) in fifth and Anthony Vazquez (8.15) in seventh. Naseem Smith (8.16) and Emmanuel Joseph (8.44) finished ninth and 14th respectfully.

As of Saturday night, Lewis still holds a top-21 time nationally with his mark of 8.01 ran at Cornell Dec. 4.

Five 300-meter runners closed out day one.

Janelle Pottinger (40.68) led the Orange women to a 12th place finish out of 23 runners. Followed right behind her was teammate Kennedy Tarley (40.92) in 13th. Natalya Rodney (41.95/20) and Jana Riley (42.74/22) also ran in the event.

The lone men’s 300-meter runner, James Nmah, finished 18th of 24 in a time of 35.85.

The Orange will be back tomorrow at the Virginia Tech Invitational for the men and women’s 200-meter dash (2:15 p.m.) and the women’s 4x400m relay (3 p.m.).