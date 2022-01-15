ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Sean Tucker Makes Syracuse Track Debut at Virginia Tech

By Shannon Imbornoni
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OuQx_0dmQGg3S00

That’s right; Sean Tucker, Syracuse’s single-season rushing record holder and one of the nation’s top running backs made his NCAA track and field debut Friday night at the Virginia Tech Invitational.

The All-American running back, running in the 60-meter preliminaries, finished 13th of 26 in his first track race since high school (Calvert Hall) in a time of 7.01. He failed to qualify for the final.

His indoor 55-meter dash personal record according to MileSplit MD is 6.41.

In his high school career, Tucker was the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association 55-meter dash title holder two years in a row and a champion in the 100-meter and 200-meters as a junior.

Tucker joined the team in December adding to his already busy schedule of offseason football workouts and eventual spring practice, all while maintaining his academic workload.

Teammate Trei Thorogood finished fifth overall in the 55-meter dash with a mark of 6.82.

As for the rest of the Orange, 60-meter hurdler Shaleah Colaire took home a fourth place finish out of 26 hurdlers in a time of 8.56 after qualifying for the finals with a time of 8.53.

The men’s 60-meter hurdle squad rolled five hurdlers deep, the most of any event for ‘Cuse this weekend.

Jaheem Hayles (7.90) won the event and posted one of the nation’s fastest times in the event. Followed closely behind were teammates Isaiah Lewis (8.10) in fifth and Anthony Vazquez (8.15) in seventh. Naseem Smith (8.16) and Emmanuel Joseph (8.44) finished ninth and 14th respectfully.

As of Saturday night, Lewis still holds a top-21 time nationally with his mark of 8.01 ran at Cornell Dec. 4.

Five 300-meter runners closed out day one.

Janelle Pottinger (40.68) led the Orange women to a 12th place finish out of 23 runners. Followed right behind her was teammate Kennedy Tarley (40.92) in 13th. Natalya Rodney (41.95/20) and Jana Riley (42.74/22) also ran in the event.

The lone men’s 300-meter runner, James Nmah, finished 18th of 24 in a time of 35.85.

The Orange will be back tomorrow at the Virginia Tech Invitational for the men and women’s 200-meter dash (2:15 p.m.) and the women’s 4x400m relay (3 p.m.).

AllSyracue

WATCH: Buddy Boeheim & Joe Girard Highlights vs Clemson

Syracuse's starting backcourt of Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim were stellar against Clemson in the Orange's 91-78 win Tuesday night. The two combined for 48 points on 15-28 (53.6%) shooting including 8-13 (61.5%) from beyond the arc. In addition, the two combined for eight assists, six rebounds and six steals. You can watch highlights of their performance in the video above.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Pulls Away From Clemson to Top the Tigers

Syracuse pulled away from Clemson down the stretch and earned an 91-78 victory Tuesday night in the Carrier Dome. With the win, Syracuse improved to 9-9 (3-4) on the season. Clemson falls to 10-8 (2-5). Next up for Syracuse is a matchup with #6 Duke at Cameron Indoor on Saturday at noon.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Transfer DL Lorenzo Hernandez Nearing Decision

Syracuse extended a scholarship offer to Monmouth transfer defensive lineman Lorenzo Hernandez on Monday. The 6-1, 270 pounder is a grad transfer with one. year of eligibility remaining and wants to enroll at his next destination in time for spring football. That means a decision is coming soon as he says he wants to have a final decision within the next two weeks.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Clemson

Odds: Syracuse -3.5 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 61.5% chance to win. Series History: Clemson leads the all-time series 7-5. As ACC rivals, the teams have split the 10 games at five a piece. The Tigers, however, has won three of the last four with the Orange winning the only matchup last season 64-54.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

WATCH: Two First Half Rejections for Syracuse vs Clemson

Syracuse basketball knocked off Clemson 91-78 Tuesday night. In the first half, Cole Swider and Benny Williams each had a highlight reel bock. You can watch those two blocks in the video above. Those were two of six blocks by the Orange on the night.
AllSyracue

LaNorris Sellers Discusses Syracuse Offer

Syracuse football extended an offer to a 2023 quarterback recently. The Orange offered Florence (S.C.) South Florence High signal caller LaNorris Sellers. Sellers committed to Virginia over the summer when new Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck were with the Cavs. Now the coaches are trying to flip Sellers to their new school. Subscribe for full article.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 29

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 29, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! With the football season over, Mike and Kyle have transitioned to basketball. The guys take a deep dive into the Orange's 77-61 win over Pittsburgh and 76-71 loss to Florida State. Links to listen are below.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

