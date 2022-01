TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Massachusetts-based Market Basket is moving up in a new ranking of America’s best grocery retailers. The report from customer data science company dunnhumby, released this month, has the Demoulas-owned chain “leap frogging three retailers” to land at No. 3 in its ranking. “Market Basket stole the number three position from Trader Joe’s, with its continued excellence on Price and Operations, while simultaneously making its biggest Covid-era improvements in Speed,” the report states. “Market Basket is also like Trader Joe’s in that they don’t have a Digital offering. They have built value propositions based on what their specific Customers want.” Amazon...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO