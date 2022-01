Over the past 10 games, Joel Embiid has been on fire. With Ben Simmons still refusing to play and Tobias Harris being the least consistent player on the team, Joel Embiid has stepped his play up to another level. Over his last 10, Embiid has averaged 31.4 points per game, 9.7 rebounds per game, and 4.5 assists per game. His shooting splits over that time are elite, shooting 53.6% from the field, 38.7% from deep, and 81.7% from the free-throw line while leading the Sixers to an 8-2 record over those same 10 games, dragging the Sixers into the 6th seed.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO