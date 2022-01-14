MacStories Unwind: Gossip Girl and Hawkeye

It's certainly not uncommon for a TV show to adapt things like novels, video games, or comic books for the small screen, but podcasts are still a largely untapped source. Netflix is not shying away from the new frontier, however, with their latest horror TV show, Archive 81, which according to the official synopsis, is "loosely inspired" by the podcast of the same name. But fear not if the podcast is something that doesn't ring a bell--with horror legends like James Wan acting as executive producer, and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead on two of the eight episodes, Archive 81 has plenty to offer everyone.
