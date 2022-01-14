ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MacStories Unwind: Gossip Girl and Hawkeye

By John Voorhees
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on MacStories Unwind, Federico watches the HBO Max reboot of...

MacStories Weekly: Issue 303

In this issue: John reevaluates some of the Mac utilities he’s using, a tip for using Matter’s Safari extension, Federico explains how he’s using the Dataview plugin with Obsidian and the Minimal Theme’s Cards feature, plus the usual Links, a long list of App Debuts from the holiday break, the latest happenings in the Club MacStories+ Discord community, a recap of MacStories articles, and a preview of upcoming MacStories podcast episodes.
Which 'Hawkeye' Character Are You?

What's your favorite thing about the holiday season?. Which Marvel movie would you turn into a Broadway musical?. I'm great! I text back right away and I might leave a few hundred voicemails. I'm okay. I get to the point quickly with my texts. I'm bad. I just don't text...
Quiz: Can you name all these obscure Gossip Girl characters?

Gossip Girl is undeniably all about the five main characters – Blair, Serena, Chuck, Nate and Dan. But over the years the series saw plenty of secondary characters who added plenty of drama to the Upper East Side. There were romantic partners, business rivals and frenemies galore. They all...
These are all the major celebs you forgot began their careers in Gossip Girl

When Gossip Girl began in 2007 it introduced the world to Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick. Some of the main cast went onto become major A-Listers who we still watch today, yes I’m talking about Penn Badgley in Netflix’s You. And some of their careers flopped.
Ralph Macchio talks cinematic universe aspects of 'Cobra Kai' on 'Tonight Show'

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Ralph Macchio discussed how Netflix's Cobra Kai feels like a Karate Kid cinematic universe on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Cobra Kai, which recently premiered its fourth season, is a sequel series to the Karate Kid films. Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg created the show.
Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Topples Hawkeye and Wheel of Time With New Season Debut

Over the past few years, original Netflix series have found a way to pierce the pop culture veil and resonate with audiences, with fans eagerly anticipating new episodes. The streaming service's live-action adaptation of The Witcher can be counted safely among them, with the second season debuting to a lot of fan conversation late last year. Apparently, that conversation has also equated to some impressive viewership numbers, according to the most recent statistics published by Nielsen. According to their reporting, the two seasons of The Witcher have been watched for a total of 2,191 million minutes the week of December 13th through December 19th. This was vastly above Disney+'s Hawkeye, which had five episodes watched for 580 million minutes, and Amazon's The Wheel of Time, which had seven episodes watched for 467 million minutes.
Netflix's Archive 81 Review -- Plenty Of Tape To Unwind

It's certainly not uncommon for a TV show to adapt things like novels, video games, or comic books for the small screen, but podcasts are still a largely untapped source. Netflix is not shying away from the new frontier, however, with their latest horror TV show, Archive 81, which according to the official synopsis, is "loosely inspired" by the podcast of the same name. But fear not if the podcast is something that doesn't ring a bell--with horror legends like James Wan acting as executive producer, and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead on two of the eight episodes, Archive 81 has plenty to offer everyone.
Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on La Brea, Chicago Fire, WCTH, Dynasty, Undone, OMITB, Flash, Ordinary Joe and More

What shocking mystery will La Brea Season 2 solve? Will Chicago Fire‘s Severide literally put a ring on it? Which WCTH character will be seen in “a new light”? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) I am a fan of La Brea and I can’t really explain the state Season 1 left me in. Can you tell me what Season 2 will be about? –Jimmy One Season 2 reveal promises to be shocking, literally. Meaning, we’ll find out who/what electrocuted poor Eddie near the clearing. “That is a mystery that...
Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Suits Up in New Marvel Series on Disney+

Good gods, y’all! During the NFL Super Wild Card game on Monday, Disney+ released the first official trailer for Moon Knight, giving us an extended look at Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Marvel’s newest streaming savior. The latest addition to the MCU — which premieres Wednesday, March 30 — is described as a “complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.” In addition to Isaac, Moon Knight‘s six-episode first season also stars May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke. Of...
Quiz: Right how well do you really remember the pilot of Gossip Girl?

As TV pilots go the Gossip Girl one is straight up iconic. The main characters are fully developed, there’s scandalous storylines and plenty of hideous 2007 outfits. What more could you want in a pilot? And just how well do you remember the pilot? It’s time to find out with our quiz.
Kate Bishop Schools Hawkeye

I watched Marvel’s latest show Hawkeye consistently identifying with Clint Barton (played by Jeremy Renner). Not because I’m a superhero, but because I’m an aging Gen Xer: exasperated by mundane adult tasks, still faintly in touch with my younger and cooler days, but also weighed down by the burdens of history. And because I’m constantly getting schooled by the college students that I teach—not so unlike how Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop constantly steals the show, teaching Hawkeye a thing or two in every episode. I was all too familiar with the look on his face, whenever Kate would assert herself against his as-if sage statements: Actually, you’re right, Kate.
Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested for third time in 12 months

Britney Spears' ex-husband has found himself in a familiar place: behind bars. Jason Alexander, who was infamously married to the pop star for 55 hours back in 2004, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021, in Franklin, Tennessee, for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking, Page Six reported on Jan. 5. It's unclear whom he allegedly stalked.
Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
‘Today’ Fans Show Support for Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Over an Emotional Instagram About Nick

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, can’t believe their son, Nick, is all grown up. Most recently, the Today show weatherman and the ABC News correspondent celebrated their youngest child getting accepted into college. Off-camera though, Deborah appears to be feeling nostalgic after celebrating this exciting milestone. While going down memory lane, the broadcast journalist shared a rare photo of Nick that she holds close to her heart.
NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
