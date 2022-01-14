ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Humane Rescues Kitten From Drain Pipe In Detroit

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Michigan Humane last week jumped in action to rescue a kitten found in a pipe in Detroit.

The organization said it received a call about the kitten, who has been named Mo.

“This little kitten was a survivor. Even though he was wet and cold, he was still trying to save himself by attempting to climb the leash and control stick,” Michigan Humane said in a Facebook post.

The kitten is reported to be safe and warm in a foster home.

You can watch the rescue in the video below:

