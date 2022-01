Why do some Chicago sports writers continue to ignore the fact that the Bears won Super Bowl XX under GM Vainisi and Head Coach Mike Ditka but continue to give kudos to Lovie Smith who not only inherited a team with great potential but ran it into the ground.\? Also see the University of Illinois. The winning Super Bowl class produced: nine pro bowlers, 11 AP All-Pros and six Hall of Famers. I would humbly suggest that this rates at least an acknowledgment in his article and rates somewhat higher than a "smidgen" of success.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO