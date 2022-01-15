ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Former Longhorns Earn All-Pro Nods

By Matthew Postins
Devin Duvernay and Justin Tucker represented the Baltimore Ravens, and the Texas Longhorns, on the 2021 Associated Press All-Pro Team, released on Friday.

Former Longhorns punter Michael Dickson earned a nod on the NFL.com All-Pro team.

Tucker made the team as a placekicker, while Duvernay made the team as a punt returner.

This is Tucker’s fifth All-Pro selection. Tucker previously earned All-Pro nods in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019. Tucker made 35 of his 37 field goals on the season, including a new NFL-record 66-yarder, which won a game for the Ravens in Week 3. Tucker also made all 32 of his extra points. Of his 90 kickoffs, 47 of them were touchbacks.

This is Duvernay’s first All-Pro selection. As a punt returner, Duvernay had 26 returns for a 13.85-yard average. While he didn’t score a touchdown on a punt return, he had one of the best averages in the NFL. He also saw his most extensive work as a wide receiver, catching 33 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Dickson, who plays for Seattle, led the NFL with 21 punts of 50 yards or more and had a net punting average of 41.7 yards. More than half of his punts ended up inside the 20-yard line.

By Matthew Postins

Three Former Longhorns Earn All-Pro Nods

Justin Tucker, Devin Duvernay and Michael Dickson all earned postseason awards for their 2021 NFL seasons

Jan 14, 2022

Jan 14, 2022

Duvernay and Tucker were selected to the Pro Bowl, which is set to be played on Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Ravens went 8-9 on the season and failed to make the playoffs.

