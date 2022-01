The collaboration of the century has officially been teased on social media. Heidi Klum has teased a new tune with Snoop Dogg on both her Instagram and Twitter. This seems like one of the most unpredicted collaborations in history. Klum originally hinted at a possible collaboration between the two in October 2021. She posted a photo of her and Snoop Dogg in a recording studio and wished him a happy birthday in the caption. After the birthday wishes, Klum suggested that there was something in the works for the future.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO