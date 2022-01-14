ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Is A Better Store Of Value

By Newcryptocurrencynews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is not an introductory article explaining what bitcoin is and why other so-called “cryptocurrencies” cannot compete with its properties and network effects. There has been enough written about this already and bitcoin is the victor. What I will contend is that bitcoin can be considered the world’s best store of...

Comments / 0

bitcoinmagazine.com

Google Cards To Store Bitcoin And Crypto: Report

Google’s digital cards might soon enable users to hold bitcoin and spend fiat. The company has formed partnerships with Coinbase and BitPay to enable the functionality. It is still unclear when Google would start accepting bitcoin for transactions. Google is tiptoeing into Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as the company’s payments...
ECONOMY
Tech Times

Why Using Hardware Wallet to Store Bitcoins Makes Sense

Keeping digital secrets is not easy. And most people don't understand the Bitcoin ownership concept. Bitcoin and other virtual currencies are digital assets. Owning Bitcoin means you have a private key for accessing them. But, keeping digital secrets when you can access them at any time is not easy. Anybody...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin miner Rhodium set for IPO, valued at $1.7 billion

The first initial public offering (IPO) for the crypto industry in 2022 comes from a Texas-based Bitcoin (BTC) mining company, Rhodium Enterprises. In an SEC filing made last week, Rhodium plans to offer 7.69 million shares at $12–$14 each in an IPO. Trading under the ticker “RHDM” on Nasdaq, 56.8 million class A and 67.5 million class B shares will be released, ultimately valuing the company at just shy of $1.7 billion.
MARKETS
proclaimerscv.com

Bitcoin’s Value Reaches New Heights: Tips on How to Increase Profits

Over the last few years, the cryptocurrency Bitcoin has grown in popularity. The value of Bitcoin is skyrocketing, attracting more investors from all around the world. Millions of investors’ major goals are to increase profits virtually. Bitcoin Mining Profitable. Mining operations should benefit from this increase in Bitcoin value...
MARKETS
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Investors Flock to Puerto Rico for Tax Breaks; Competition, Bitcoin Value Drop May Impact Crypto Miner IPOs

Crypto miners scheduled to go public will probably face some adversity in the next few months as bitcoin sees its price fall, according to a Friday (Jan. 14) CoinDesk report. The drop in crypto prices could affect Core Scientific, which wants to go public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.
STOCKS
coingeek.com

Happy 13th birthday, Bitcoin! Things will only get better

Today, on January 9, Bitcoin officially turned 13 years old. The peer-to-peer electronic cash system envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto has been fully restored, and what a year it has been for the original Bitcoin. Yes, it’s been a crazy ride with some unpredictable twists and turns, but finally, as it enters its teenage years, Bitcoin is scaling to hundreds of thousands of on-chain transactions per second and is attracting a tsunami of development as those who choose to inform themselves realize the unbounded potential of BSV.
MARKETS
stockmarket.com

Growth Stocks Vs Value Stocks: Which Is Better In The Stock Market Today?

What’s The Difference Between Growth & Value Investing?. Growth and value refer to two categories of stocks and the investing styles built on their differences. Investors looking for stocks that will deliver better-than-average returns often find themselves dabbling with growth stocks. Meanwhile, value stocks typically refer to companies that are currently trading below their intrinsic value and could provide superior return.
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – Live: BTC value sees dramatic fluctuations to kick off tough 2022

The crypto market has been rocked by dramatic falls after a relatively steady start to the year.The poor performance across bitcoin and other digital currencies means that 2022 has turned out to be tough for prices, with many down more than 10 per cent over the last week.Bitcoin is now almost 40 per cent down from its peak in November, when it hit an all-time high of almost $69,000.Several high-profile figures within the cryptocurrency space have predicted big things for bitcoin this year, with the illusive six-figure price target still seen as a realistic outcome for many analysts and traders.Part of the reason for this is the huge momentum carried over from 2021, which saw massive institutional and retail interest – exemplified on Monday by former First Lady Melania Trump celebrating the anniversary of bitcoin.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin set for ‘huge surprise’ in 2022, El Salvador president predicts
MARKETS
tokenpost.com

Bitcoin could rise to $100K as it competes with gold as store of value, says Goldman Sachs

While Bitcoin’s price has fallen since the start of 2022 and traded at $43,110 at the time of writing, Goldman Sachs believes that the crypto has the potential to reach as high as $100,000 in the long run. This could happen as BTC continues to compete with gold as a store of value asset and grab a portion of the precious metal’s share in the niche.
MARKETS
deseret.com

Why bitcoin and cryptocurrency values are dropping quick

Multiple cryptocurrencies — including Bitcoin — dropped sharply Thursday as global stocks continued to fall, CNBC reports. Bitcoin — which was worth $43,058.75 on Thursday morning — dropped as low as $42,496 in the last 24 hours, according to CNBC. Similarly, Ethereum dropped 12% to $3,411.92.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

What better defines the current Bitcoin market: bears or ‘buy the dip’

An unpleasant calm seems to have taken over the Bitcoin market as the king coin oscillated at $46,451 presenting a range-bound movement for over a week now. BTC’s recent under-performance has given way to the fall of Bitcoin dominance to as low as 39.46%, a level last seen three years ago in 2018.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Unlocking Value Stored in NFTs – An Introduction to NFT Finance

While 2021 has seen the explosion of NFT collections, 2022 will possibly start to see their value being leveraged to deliver financial solutions. Something similar is happening in the world of Play-to-Earn games with the advent of GameFi. In this article, we explore how some platforms are working on DeFi-based ideas for unlocking the potential of NFTs beyond just HODLing. Welcome to the world of NFT Finance.
MARKETS

