Oil gathering momentum as USD 100 oil looks increasingly likely. Oil prices are continuing to climb on Wednesday and find themselves only a little shy of USD 90 a barrel. This happened as IEA confirmed that the market looks tighter than previously anticipated as a result of stronger demand, despite omicron, and the inability of OPEC+ to hit its monthly increased production targets. This imbalance has led to surging prices which will further pressure households and businesses already fighting high inflation.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO