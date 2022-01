Four licensed mobile sports wagering operators may begin taking wagers from bettors anywhere in New York, the New York State Gaming Commission announced Saturday morning. As of 9 a.m. ET, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive (BetRivers) have been approved to commence mobile sports wagering operations in New York. Upon launch, players across the state aged 21 and over can deposit funds and place bets at each of the four mobile apps on all mobile devices, tablets, and desktop and laptop computers.

HOBBIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO