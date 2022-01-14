ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural Gas: Yoyo-Trade Is Back

Cover picture for the articleNatural gas prices surged in stride, and then the market plunged back down like a yoyo thrown from a balcony. What caused such a reaction?. At the beginning of the week, Henry Hub natural gas futures closed above the $4 psychological mark on the NYMEX for the first time this new...

investing.com

Natural Gas: Freezing Cold Or Not, Rollercoaster Prices Are Here

It isn’t called one of the world’s most volatile markets for nothing, though some might argue that Bitcoin or even the NASDAQ these days, deserve that honor more. Whatever the case, one of the most bewildering market plunges associated with peak demand period for winter heating occurred last week.
Seeking Alpha

US natural gas price down 5%, global gas crisis eases

Henry hub natural gas prices are down 5% this morning, (NG1:COM) (NYSEARCA:UNG) despite a forecast from the National Weather Service calling for below average temperatures across much of the Northeast next week. An uptick in wind and increase in oil-to-electricity in New England is helping put downward pressure on natural...
offshore-technology.com

Natural gas: green investment, or a fuel to be snubbed?

On New Year’s Eve, the EU Commission introduced new guidelines for its standard on sustainable investments – the EU taxonomy – which will be used to define and guide investments into green energy sources. The deliberation process has been months in the making but its ushering in, hours before the new year, has left some suspicious over the final decision, in particular the choice to include nuclear power and natural gas as “green” investments.
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
investing.com

Natural Gas: Risky! But Looks Frisky

According to the recent report of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, much colder than normal weather is expected to cover most of the Mid-West and North East, and warmer than average weather will cover most of the West Coast for the next 8-14 days. Increased production last week due to...
CBS Pittsburgh

Rising Cost Of Natural Gas Could Impact Your Heating Bill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Staying inside your home might sound like the best option as temperatures begin to drop across western Pennsylvania later this week. However, turning up the heat to keep warm might not come as easy for some. That’s where programs like the Dollar Energy Fund, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is commonly known as LIHEAP, and others could come in handy. “Heat is essential in your part of the state and statewide,” said Cathy Buhrig. Buhrig is the director for the Bureau of Policy with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. LIHEAP helps families living on low income pay...
investing.com

Crude prices edge lower, though supply concerns still dominant

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil edged lower on Thursday, posting slim losses after several days of strength that pushed benchmarks to seven-year highs due to concerns about tight supply. Brent crude futures settled down 6 cents to $88.38 a barrel. The global benchmark rose to $89.17 on Wednesday, its highest...
idahocountyfreepress.com

Idaho has lowest natural gas prices in U.S.

New data released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in early December showed a continued rise in inflation, with consumer prices in November rising 6.8 percent above the prior year. One of the main categories driving inflation overall has been energy, where prices now are up a total of 33.3 percent over their 2020 levels. While the rate of growth month-to-month has slowed, the cost of utility gas service was 25.1 percent higher in November than it was one year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased volatility in both demand and supply for energy, and with supply currently lagging behind demand, consumers are facing higher prices as a result.
investing.com

Crude Oil Supply Tailwinds: Capex Collapse

Crude Oil Supply Tailwinds: Crude oil has been quietly achieving, and I would say overall the path of least resistance is still higher for crude in the coming months and quarters. One key reason is the substantial supply tailwinds already baked-in. First it was the commodity crunch of 2014-16 that...
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
investing.com

Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower as Libyan Output Returns; Chinese Demand Eyed

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices edged lower in relatively quiet trade on Monday, against the backdrop of a U.S. holiday and data on Friday suggesting that the market has fully priced in a rebound in demand once the current wave of Covid-19 ends in the northern hemisphere. By 9 AM...
investing.com

Crude Gets Closer to $90 Ahead of Key Stockpiles Data

Investing.com - Crude prices edged closer toward $90 per barrel on Wednesday as longs piled into a market hyped by talk of tight supply while awaiting inventory updates from the U.S. government, which has so far provided contrary demand data over the past two weeks. The West Texas Intermediate benchmark...
East Texas News

Texans pay higher natural gas prices

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. For many Texans, the new year ushered in a wave of colder weather and, with it, the burden of increased pricing for heating sources like natural gas. Data released in early December of 2021 by...
investing.com

Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise by 1 Million Barrels Last Week: API

Investing.com - U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly increased last week at a time when expectations for demand continue to lean bullish. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, traded at $85.19 barrel on the news, after settling up 1.8% at $86.96 a barrel. U.S. crude inventories rose by about 1.4 million barrels...
