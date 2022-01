Finding the best laptop to buy can be confusing — for there are endless models to consider, offered by companies like Dell, Apple, and others. However, if you have a budget and certain expectations in mind, you can start eliminating options, until you eventually settle for one. This is the Dell XPS 13 Plus vs Apple MacBook Air M1 — the battle between two minimalistic notebooks that have different things to offer. Which one is right for you completely depends on what you’re looking for. We’re merely breaking their specifications down to help you make the correct decision.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO