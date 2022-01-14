ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Increase in breakthrough cases related to current COVID-19 surge

thefactsnewspaper.com
 5 days ago

OLYMPIA --The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is seeing an increase in the number of “vaccine breakthrough” cases related to the recent increase in overall cases statewide. Even with the increase in breakthrough infections, data continue to show that vaccination is highly protective against hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Current...

www.thefactsnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 11,000 Deaths Tallied In MN, Positivity Rate Climbs To 22.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota report a 22.2% average positivity rate and 10,651 new COVID-19 cases in the latest update, which represents data as of Friday. An additional 29 deaths in the report brings the state’s cumulative fatalities to 11,000 since the start of the pandemic. Three of the deaths reported Tuesday took place in late 2021, and one person who died was in their 30s from Ramsey County. As Omicron surges across the state, other key statistics, such as new cases and hospitalizations, have risen to 172.8 and 24.6 per 100,000 residents respectively. Both are well over the “high risk”...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
thefactsnewspaper.com

COVID-19 booster recommendation expands to everyone age 12 and older

Eligibility expansion will further increase protection as omicron variant spreads. OLYMPIA – Youth ages 12 to 17 should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 5 months after completing their primary vaccination series. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has expanded booster dose eligibility to include everyone 12 and older following guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
OLYMPIA, WA
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mph
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WMDT.com

Maryland health officials reporting increasing COVID-19 related hospitalizations

MARYLAND – The state of Maryland is reporting 3,118 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday morning. That’s an increase of 61 hospitalizations since Tuesday. “We are currently working on numerous emergency procurements to deal with the multiple emergency actions related to the crisis, including the acquisition of as many of these rapid tests as we possibly can from multiple sources,” said Governor Hogan. “The next four to six weeks will be the most challenging of the entire pandemic.”
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wyoming News

At-Home COVID Tests Accurate for Ki​ds: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate. The scientists said the accuracy of the tests — which can be used at home and in schools and provide quick results — is similar to that of PCR tests, which have to be analyzed in a lab and can take one to two days to deliver...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGN TV

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case

(The Hill) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) announced Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 in at least the fourth breakthrough case among congresspeople this weekend. In a statement on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez’s office said the congresswoman is experiencing symptoms and is recovering at home. “The Congresswoman received her...
CHICAGO, IL
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County’s Response to the current COVID-19 Surge

The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) that also functions as our County Board of Health held a lengthy discussion regarding the county’s response to the current COVID-19 surge, with Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom on Tuesday. On Thursday, they repeated it, this time with the Chaffee COVID-19 Leadership Roundtable.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy